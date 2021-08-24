The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
FREDA FAY BELL, 85, of Hamlin, W.Va., died Aug. 21 in Huntington. There will be a private burial at 11 a.m. Aug. 25 in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
SHARON GAIL CLINE, 70, of Delbarton, W.Va., wife of Ron Cline, died Aug. 21 near Chapmanville, W.Va. She worked in management and accounting. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Aug. 27 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Lenore (W.Va.) Memorial Gardens. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
DEBORAH LYNN MORRIS, 61, or Wayne, daughter of Geraldine Bishop of Wayne, died Aug. 22 at home. She was a caregiver. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Aug. 26 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; burial in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation one hour before service.
ARTHUR ODELL POWERS, 82, of Glenwood, died Aug. 22 in Paramount Senior Living, Ona. There will be a graveside service and burial at 6 p.m. Aug. 25 at Apple Grove (W.Va.) Memorial Gardens. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.
KYLE RAMEY, 54, of Ashland died Aug. 19. He worked as a painter with Parsons Construction. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Aug. 28 at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Sydney Ramey Scholarship Fund at Peoples Bank. Arrangements are by Steen Funeral Homes. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
THOMAS KEITH SIMPKINS, 78, of Huntington, husband of Dottie Mannon Simpkins, died Aug. 22 at home. He was a retired Deputy Chief with the Huntington Fire Department. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Huntington First Church of the Nazarene. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before service Thursday at the church. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
RUBY SIMPKINS SLONE, 83, of Hardy, Ky., wife of Joseph Slone, died Aug. 22 at home. She was a Registered Nurse and owner of ProCare CNA Technical Schools. Funeral service at noon Aug. 26, at Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky.; burial in Simpkins Family Cemetery, Naugatuck, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 25 at the funeral home. Masks and social distance are requested. If you have any symptoms of Covid, the family appreciates you refraining from attendance. www.hatfieldf.com.
ELIZABETH ANN SHORT, 78 of Huntington died Aug. 19 in Woodlands Retirement Community. She was a retired Executive Assistant. A memorial gathering will be held by her family from 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 27 at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. www.regerfh.com.