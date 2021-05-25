The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DELORIS JEAN CALLICOAT, 82, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died May 22 at home. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. May 27 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 26 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RAYMOND LEE CHAPMAN, 84, of Salt Rock died May 22. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 26 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. There will be no services and burial will be in Baylous Cemetery.
WILLIE LEE CREWS, 83, of Argillite, Ky., died May 22 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
WANDA FAYE DAVIS, 69, of Lenore, W.Va., wife of Roger Dale Davis, died May 2 2inTug Valley Regional Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service at 2 p.m. May 26 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. May 25 at the funeral home.
ESTHER COFFMAN FERGUSON, 89, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Joseph Paul Ferguson, died May 14 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. May 28 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
VIVIAN GRAHAM, 97, of Huntington, mother of Ronna Woods of Huntington, Mike Graham of Westerville, Ohio and Gregory Graham of Cincinnati, Ohio, died May 24 in Heritage Center. She was retired from the IRS as an administrative assistant. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. May 27 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger, Ky. Beard Mortuary is assisting the family.
JUDY HICKS, 55, of Knoxville, Tenn., died May 23 in Huntington. Funeral Service will be 2 p.m. May 27 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
FLORENCE HYNUS, 97, of Huntington, widow of Joseph Hynus, died May 22 in Madison Park. She was a retired Secretary from the former Conner Steel. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. May 28 at Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be 30 minutes before service at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
RUTH ANN LOCKHART, 83, of Chesapeake, Ohio, wife of Jack Lockhart, died May 23 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JANET DALE MARTIN, 82, of Port St Lucie, Fla., formerly of South Point, Ohio, died May 23. There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. May 28 at Tri-State Worship Center, South Point, Ohio. Friends and family gather one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.com.
LORI MARIE McQUAID, 44, of Ironton died May 13 in Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital, Louisville, Ky. There will be a memorial service at 6 p.m. May 27 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Friends and family gather one hour prior to the service. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
SHIRLEY DAVID NICELY, 78, of South Point, Ohio, died May 21 in Ashland Community Hospice. At his request, there will be no service. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.slackandwallace.com.
ELVINA SHIPMAN, 82, of Patriot, Ohio, widow of Willie J. Shipman, died May 24 at home. Graveside service will be 10 a.m. May 27 at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Willow Wood, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 26 at Schneider Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com or www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
SHARROD ZANE SNYDER, 59, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died May 21 in Huntington. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. May 27 at Union Hill Cemetery, Chesapeake, Ohio. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
JUDY RAY JUDE SPAULDING, 76, of Wilsondale, widow of Kenneth Spaulding, died May 23 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. May 27 at Turkey Creek United Baptist Church, Wilsondale. Burial will follow in Sol Perry Cemetery, Dunlow. Visitation will be after 6 p.m. May 26 at Turkey Creek United Baptist Church. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is assisting the family with arrangements.