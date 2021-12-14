The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JEFFREY ALLEN BIRD, 61, of Dunbar, W.Va., died Dec. 11 in Hubbard Hospice House. He was a retired employee of the State of West Virginia. Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1 p.m. Dec. 18 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CLARA MAE BROWNING, 90, of Amherstdale, W.Va., widow of Luther Browning, died Dec. 10 in Hubbard Hospice House. She was a retired postmaster from Amerstdale Post Office. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Dec. 16 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
CHRISTOPHER W HUTCHINSON, 33, of South Point, Ohio, father of Skye Lillie, died Dec. 10 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. There will be no services at this time. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DAVID MICHAEL KITTS, 59, of South Point, Ohio, died Dec. 11 at home. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Dec. 16 at Burlington Greenlawn Cemetery, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. Dec. 16 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
REVA ANN MARCUM of Belo, W.Va., widow of Don Marcum, died Dec. 12 in Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. She worked with her husband in the manufactured home business. According to her wishes, funeral service will be private at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va. Burial will be in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va.
JONATHAN SCOTT McCLELLAN, 34, of East Lynn, husband of Courtney McClellan, died Dec. 12. He was a heavy equipment operator at Stella Natural Resources in Kentucky. Arrangements are incomplete at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.
DOROTHY ALICE NEWLAND, 62, of Flatwoods, Ky., mother of Chuck Newland of Ashland, died Dec. 13. A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Dec. 17 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; visitation will be one hour before service. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
KAREN ELLEN DISHMAN STAFFORD, 58, of Delbarton, W.Va., mother of Micah Gwendolyn Davis of Lexington, Ky., died Dec. 12 in Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. She was a home caregiver for Coal Field Cap. Visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 15 at Chafin Funeral Home Chapel, Delbarton, W.Va.
THOMAS EDWIN STAPLETON, 73, of Ironton, died Dec. 11 in harbor health Care, Ironton. He retired from The OSU Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 18 at Tracy Brammer Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Highland Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
MARTHA AGNES THACKER, 75, of Logan, W.Va., currently of Huntington, died Dec. 12. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Dec. 17at the Huntington First Church of the Nazarene, 321 30th Street, Huntington. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.