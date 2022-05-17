The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
PATRICK LEE ARNOLD, 71, of Huntington, husband of Mona Orndorff Arnold, died May 15 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Memorial funeral service will be conducted 4 p.m. May 20 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JOHN EVERETT BRADSHAW SR., 78, of Crown City, Ohio, widower of Marlene Bradshaw, died May 17 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. There will be no service. Burial will be in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
SGT. MAJ. BARRY MARCELLUS HAMM (Ret), 71, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., husband of Catherine Hamm, died May 16 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. At his request, there will be no services. Burial will be in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers or memorials engage a child in a conversation about their world, build up someone with encouraging words, or go out in nature and thank God for being part of his creation. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ROBERT HENSLEY, 85, of Salt Rock died May 16. Services will be conducted at 4 p.m. May 20 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
GEORGE THOMAS HUFF, 79, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Minnie “Jackie” Huff, died May 16 at home. He retired from Sturm-Sulzer Mechanical Engineering, Barboursville. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. May 18 at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Military graveside service follows at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast, Grayson, Ky. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shriners Hospital for Children or the VA Administration. www.wallaceffh.com.
CONNIE SUE SISLER, 55, of Ironton, daughter of Mary Dotson Sisler, died May 11 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Services are postponed at this time due to an illness in the family. Updates will be at the Phillips Funeral Home website. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
MERILYN SUE SLEET, 73, of Huntington died May 14 at home. Memorial service will be 5 p.m. May 19 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DESTINY KAY SMITH, 17 of Huntington, daughter of Jamie Lynn Puskas and Joshua Lee Smith, died May 9. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 19 at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com
SCOTT WILLIAMSON, 59, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Jan. 6. Graveside service will be 1:30 p.m. May 20 at Miller Memorial Gardens. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.