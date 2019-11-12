The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DONALD BERNARD HAGLEY JR., 73 of Barboursville, died Nov. 11. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Nov. 14, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 13, Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
NORMA JEAN HARBOLT, 84, of Tavares, Fla., wife of Robert Harbolt II, died Nov. 7 in Edgewater Hospice, Mount Dora, Fla. She was a retired realtor for Susan McGinnis realty. Funeral service will be noon Nov. 15, Ironton First Church of the Nazarene; burial in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 14, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
NADINE JANE PHILLIPS of Point Pleasant, W.Va., widow of James Phillips, died Nov. 8 in Holzer Assisted Living, Gallipolis, Ohio. Visitation will take place 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 13 at Crow-Hussell Funeral Home. Funeral service 11 a.m. Nov. 14 at Crow-Hussell Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; burial in Mound Hill Cemetery, Gallipolis, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Trinity United Methodist Church. www.crowhussellfh.com.
CHRISTA LYNN ROBERTS, 46, of Huntington mother of Trystian Roberts-Hart and Makayla Hart, died Oct. 31 at home. Celebration of life 5 p.m. Nov. 14, Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. www.regerfh.com.
JOHN ROYSTER, 65, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, father of Josh, Robby and Alaina Royster, died Nov. 11 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He was a retired maintenance supervisor of OSCO, Portsmouth, Ohio. Funeral service 1 p.m. Nov. 15, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Sunset Memorial Garden. Visitation two hours before service Friday at the funeral home.www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
HARRIET BEECHER TORLONE, 87, formerly of Huntington, widow of Dominic Torlone, died Nov. 5 in Hillcrest Convalescent Center, Durham, N.C. She was a retired nurse. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 15, Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington; burial in Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation one hour before service Friday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.