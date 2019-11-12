The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.

DONALD BERNARD HAGLEY JR., 73 of Barboursville, died Nov. 11. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Nov. 14, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 13, Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

NORMA JEAN HARBOLT, 84, of Tavares, Fla., wife of Robert Harbolt II, died Nov. 7 in Edgewater Hospice, Mount Dora, Fla. She was a retired realtor for Susan McGinnis realty. Funeral service will be noon Nov. 15, Ironton First Church of the Nazarene; burial in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 14, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

NADINE JANE PHILLIPS of Point Pleasant, W.Va., widow of James Phillips, died Nov. 8 in Holzer Assisted Living, Gallipolis, Ohio. Visitation will take place 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 13 at Crow-Hussell Funeral Home. Funeral service 11 a.m. Nov. 14 at Crow-Hussell Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; burial in Mound Hill Cemetery, Gallipolis, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Trinity United Methodist Church. www.crowhussellfh.com.

CHRISTA LYNN ROBERTS, 46, of Huntington mother of Trystian Roberts-Hart and Makayla Hart, died Oct. 31 at home. Celebration of life 5 p.m. Nov. 14, Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. www.regerfh.com.

JOHN ROYSTER, 65, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, father of Josh, Robby and Alaina Royster, died Nov. 11 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He was a retired maintenance supervisor of OSCO, Portsmouth, Ohio. Funeral service 1 p.m. Nov. 15, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Sunset Memorial Garden. Visitation two hours before service Friday at the funeral home.www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

HARRIET BEECHER TORLONE, 87, formerly of Huntington, widow of Dominic Torlone, died Nov. 5 in Hillcrest Convalescent Center, Durham, N.C. She was a retired nurse. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 15, Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington; burial in Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation one hour before service Friday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Comments disabled.