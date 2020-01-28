The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DR. MICHAEL ANDREW BRUMFIELD, 74, of Frankford, W.Va., formerly of Huntington, husband of Jane Fleshman Brumfield, died Jan. 23. He was a chiropractor. There will be a celebration of life 1 p.m. Feb. 8 at Rhema Christian Center, Fairlea, W.Va.
GLADA FAYE BURCHAM, 80, of Beckley, W.Va., formerly of Scottown, Ohio, died Jan.19. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Feb. 1, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Perkins Ridge Cemetery, Willow Wood, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
HELEN MARGARET WITHROW CHEEK, 94, of Russell, Ky., widow of Harry Edward Cheek, died Jan. 27. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Jan. 31, at Steen Funeral Home, 13th Street Chapel. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 30 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to Summit Missionary Baptist Church, 1024 State Route 716, Ashland, KY 41102 or Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, KY 41101.
THELMA DOTSON, 77 of Wharncliffe, W.Va., died Jan. 26 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. In honoring Thelma’s wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no services. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
TOMIE HATFIELD, 87, of Branchland, W.Va., died Jan. 27. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Jan. 30, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Green Valley Cemetery, Branchland. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 29 at the funeral home.
CURTIS RANDAL JENKINS, 65, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died Jan. 27. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Jan. 30 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. He was a retired employee of St. Mary’s Medical Center. Visitation will be from 12 to 1 p.m. Thursday at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MYRTLE ELIZABETH JENKINS, 93, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Jan. 25 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. No services will be held. Burial will be in Florida. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
SCOTT ALLEN REYNOLDS, 50, of Milton, son of Everett and Kathryn Reynolds of Milton, died Jan. 26 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Service will be at 2 p.m. Jan. 29 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DELBERT CHESTER WHITE, 74 of Stollings, W.Va., died Jan. 23 at home. Memorial service 1 p.m. Jan. 28, Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va.
ALMA I. HALL WILSON, 81, of Wayne, died Jan. 24 at Cornerstone Hospital in Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Jan.30, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; burial will follow at Patrick Cemetery. Friends may call from noon until service time Thursday at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va.
MARGARET JEAN “PEGGY” WILSON, 86, of South Point, Ohio, died Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Harbor Healthcare of Ironton, Ohio. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Ashland, Ky., with graveside service at Calvary Cemetery following the Mass. The family will receive visitors one hour before the service. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.