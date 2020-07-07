The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CLIFFORD DAVID BASSHAM, 72, of Huntington, died June 6 at home. There will be a military funeral at 10 a.m. June 16 at the Donel C. Kinnard State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. Memorial donations may be made to Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, to assist with final expenses. www.rollinsfh.com.
CLARENCE FREDERICK BOTKINS, 85, of Ironton, husband of Charlotte Botkins, died July 4 in Harbor Health Nursing Home. He was a former molder for Dayton Malleable. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 9, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in the Botkins Family Cemetery, Rock Hollow Road, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
TERRY LEE COLE, 72, of Kenova, husband of Donna Stiltner Cole, died July 6 at home. Funeral service will be conducted 7 p.m. July 9 at Rollins Funeral Home. Interment will be private. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. July 9 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CKES, c/o Rhonda Mannon, 1 Wonder Lane, Kenova, WV 25530 in the memo field lights Terry Cole. www.rollinsfh.com.
DORIS SPILLMAN CRIPPLE, 80, of Ashland, widow of Otis Cripple, died July 2 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She worked in several area businesses including Kentucky Farmers Bank, Daniel’s Bakery and White Swan Cleaners. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 8, Neal Funeal Home, Catlettsburg, Ky.; burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to First Macedonia Church, 1994 Center St., Catlettsburg, KY 41129. www.kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com.
STANLEY FOGAL, 36, of Coal Grove, Ohio, son of Richard and Rita Louise Hensley Darby of Coal Grove, died July 4. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 8, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service Wednesday at the funeral home. Donations may be made to Phillips Funeral Home, PO Box 122, Ironton, to help with expenses. www.phillpsfuenralhome.net.
DONALD E. KLINGER, 91, of Crown City, Ohio, husband of Susannia Klinger, died July 6 in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. July 8, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Entombment will follow at Rome Cemetery Mausoleum, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
GLENN MCCOY, 83, of Vienna, W.Va., formerly of Toler, Ky., died July 3 in Camden Clark Hospital. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. July 10, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, W.Va. At his request, there will be no services. www.lamberttatman.com.
KAREN LOUISE SLONE, 65, of Willow Wood, Ohio, died July 6. Private family services will be held at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will be in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
WILLIAM PATRICK “PETE” SPARKS, 58, of Ashland died July 5 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. July 9, Miller Funeral Home, Ashland. Burial will follow in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wildwood Church of God, 3500 29th St. Ashland, KY 41101. www.mfhfuneralhome.com.
CHERYL J. WILLIAMS, 71, of Shoals, died July 4. She retired from banking and the Social Security Administration. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. July 18, at Truth Independent Baptist Church in Lavalette. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made for cancer research at cancer.osu.edu. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.