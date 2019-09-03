The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
AUDA ADAMS JR., 71, of Huntington, widower of Nancy Adams, died Sept. 1 at King's Daughters Medical Center. He was a retired contractor. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Reger Funeral Chapel.Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
ROBERT R. BOB BROWNING, 95, of Huntington, husband of Jewel Browning, died Sept 1 at Chateau Grove Senior Living. He was retired from the Federal Government. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
JOHN JESSIE BURCHAM, 82, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Aug. 31, at home. He was retired from the Sun Oil Company and was also a cattle farmer. There will be a graveside service, 2 p.m., Friday, Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
LORENA BURD, 85, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Sept. 1. At Lorena’s request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sheridan Freewill Baptist Church to support the Dan Caba missionary family in the Philippines. Burial in Miller Memorial Gardens. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
FREDDY MATE DAVIS, 39, of hardy, Ky., brother of Teddy Davis of Hardy, died Aug. 27 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. He was a butcher at Save-A-Lot. No services are scheduled. www.hatfieldfc.com. Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
CLINTON SADDLER, 59, of Griffithsville, W.Va., died Aug. 30. There will be a graveside service, 11 a.m. Thursday Stowers Cemetery, Sweetland, W.Va. Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
JUDITH ANN STANLEY, 75, of Williamson, W.Va., widow of James B. Stanley, died Sept. 2 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, R.E. Rogers Funeral Chapel, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3 at the funeral home.