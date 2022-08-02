The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
WANDA ALLEN, 86 of Chesapeake Ohio, died July 29 at home. There will be a private family graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ASA DAVID BOOTEN, 82 of Huntington, husband of Betty Cart Booten, died July 30 at home. He retired from INCO. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 5 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, entombment at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 4 at the funeral home. www.regefh.com.
SHELBY JEAN GODWIN CALHOUN, 83, of Huntington, widow of Thamer Leonard Calhoun, died July 25 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a homemaker. Arrangements are incomplete at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington.
RICHARD LEE CLINE, 75, of Huntington died July 30. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cabell Huntington Hospital Foundation. Funeral service at noon Aug. 4 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial follows in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 3 at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BRUCE COLLIER, 68, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Helen Collier, died July 31 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was owner and operator of Collier Trucking. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 5 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Burial following in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 4 at the funeral home. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
HOBART M. GREENE JR., 89, of Ashland, husband of Christina Hall Greene, died July 30 in Kingsbrook Lifecare Center, Ashland. He retired from the Ashland Police Department and was a Deputy Marshall with the United States Marshal Service. Funeral services will be 1:15 p.m. Aug. 4 at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum Chapel, Ashland. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 4 at Steen Funeral home 13th Street Chapel. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
ROSALENE HAYES, 88, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Ronnie Hayes, died July 30 at home. There will be private family services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Gideons International. Arrangements are directed by Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DAN IMES, 57, of Flatwoods, Ky., husband of Jill Imes, died July 30 at home. He was a retired principal of Boyd County High School. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Aug. 4 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial following in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Livestream available at www.steenfuneralhome.com.
EUNICE NIDA, 96, of Hamlin, W.Va., died July 29. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 4 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will follow in Miller Cemetery, Sweetland, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 3 at the funeral home.
CAROLYN JUNE SMITH, 76 of Shelbyville, Ky., formerly of Delbarton, W.Va., wife of Frederick Dale Smith, died July 30 in Jewish Hospital, Shelbyville. Visitation from noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 6 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; graveside service at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Hosparus Hospice House, c/o Development Dept., 6200 Dutchmans Ln., Louisville, KY 40205.
IRA FRANKLIN SMITH, 94, of Ashland, husband of Norma Haynes Smith, died July 29 in Kingsbrook Lifecare Center. He was a CPA. There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. Aug. 6 at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) 1930 Winchester Ave., Ashland. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be directed to the American Heart Association, Ohio Valley Affiliate Kentucky Region, 333 Guthrie St., Suite 207, Louisville, KY 40202. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
ADELE THORNTON-LEWIS, 87 of Roanoke, Va., formerly of Huntington, died June 7 A Celebration of Life will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 6 at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (act.alz.org) or to The Huntington Museum of Art (hmoa.org www.klingelcarpenter.com.
