The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
PAUL EDWIN BUTLER, 82, of Catlettsburg, Ky., husband of Alethea Ann Wright Butler, died Oct. 9. He retired from Ashland Petroleum, Inc. There will be a private graveside service Oct. 15. In place of flowers, donations may be made to Hyland Heights Baptist Church, 7623 McComis Dr., Catlettsburg, KY 41129. Neal-Kilgore & Collier Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com.
TODD JENKINS, 37, of Delbarton, W.Va., husband of Karrie Hunt Jenkins, died Oct. 11 at home. Memorial service 2 p.m. Oct. 17, Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.
DARLENE E. LATTIMORE, 55, of Ironton, formerly Lexington, Ky., died Oct. 12 in Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is assisting locally for Smith and Smith Funeral Home, Lexington.
GEORGE EDWARD WHITE, 72, of Keystone Heights, Fla., and Louisa, Ky., died Oct. 12 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was a retired business owner. Memorial service will be 3 p.m. May 30, 2021, at Sparks Family Cemetery, Yellow Creek Road. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
FLOYD WHITE, 64, of Kingman, Ariz., died Oct. 7 in Huntington. Funeral and burial will be private. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ROBERT LEE WHITE, 84, of South Point, Ohio, widower of Myrtle Catherine Wells White, died Oct. 10 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He retired from Rock Hill Local Schools. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 16, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point. Visitation two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
ALAN O. WILLIAMSON, 73, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Carolyn Journell Williamson, died Oct. 8 in the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center. Memorial service 2 p.m. Oct. 17, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Friends and family gather one hour before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.