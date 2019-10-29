The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DAVID LEE ADAMS, 78, of Huntington, husband of James A. Blevins, died Oct. 27 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He retired as a rural mail carrier for the US Postal Service in Ashland. At David’s request there will be no services. In his memory, memorial donations may be made to Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DREMA SUE JUSTICE ADKINS, 64, of Man, W.Va., wife of Jimmy Adkins, died Oct. 26. She worked for Community Health Foundation of Man and Lincoln Primary Care. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Oct. 31, Hunt Freewill Baptist Tabernacle. Visitation 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Tabernacle. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
BENJAMIN GABRIEL BRUCE of Huntington, son of John Robert Bruce IV and Brittany Reavis Bruce, died Oct. 25 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Nov. 2 at Reger Funeral Chapel. A private family graveside service will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital, 1340 Hal Greer Blvd., Huntington, WV 25701. Visitation one hour before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
GARY LEE COOPER, 73 of Brook Park, Ohio, formerly of Lincoln County, husband of Betty Tooley Cooper, died Oct. 25 at home. He worked at Alcoa in Cleveland, Ohio. Funeral service will be noon Nov. 2, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial in Cooper Family Cemetery, Alkol, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the Cooper Foundation (an organization assisting children with disabilities) 13918 Franklyn Blvd., Brook Park, OH 44142.
GAILA DEANNA DAMRON, 58, of Huntington, mother of Amanda Robertson and Heather Adkins, died Oct. 19. Memorial service will be conducted 1 p.m. Nov. 2, Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.rollinsfh.com.
THOMAS LEE MESTEL JR., 63, of Huntington, died Oct.25 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a painter at the WV State Hospital. Friends and family may call at Chapman’s Mortuary on Nov. 1 from 5 to 7 p.m. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
C. ALAN REAMS, 80, of Ashland, widower of Laura Feledra Howard, died Oct. 27 at The Lantern at Morning Pointe, Russell, Ky. He was a CPS with Smith, Goolsby, Artis and Reams. There will be a graveside service, noon, Oct. 31. Park Howard Cemetery, Wallins Creek, Ky. There will be no visitation. Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
ROSE MARIE JAKUBISIN SAUNDERS, 82, of Glenwood died Oct. 27. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Oct. 30, Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; burial in Saunders Cemetery, Glenwood. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 29 at the funeral home.
JAMES E. SMITH, 78, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Oct. 26 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was the union president for the Nickel Plant. A celebration of life will be held Oct. 30 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
RUSSELL GENE STOVER, 77, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Oct. 27. At his request, there is no visitation. Service and burial will be at a later time. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is assisting his family.
SHIRLEY MAE WERNER, 76, of Huntington, wife of Arnold Werner, died Oct. 26, in Woodlands Healthcare. She was an LPN. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service Wednesday at the Reger Funeral Home. www.regerfh.com.
JENANNE WILSON, 79, of Huntington, wife of Bob Wilson, died Oct. 27 at home. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Oct. 31 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Docks Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. www.regerfh.com.