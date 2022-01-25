The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
KATHY CAROL BARR, 63, of Huntington, wife of Jeff Barr, died Jan. 22 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was the vice president of Soles Electric. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
GERALD EUGENE BURCHAM, 79, of South Point, Ohio, widower of Thelma Burcham, died Dec. 23 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. There will be no services. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
RONALD “MARK” CHAPMAN, 56, of Culloden died Jan. 23. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter, 1901 James River Road, Huntington, WV 25701. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is in charge of arrangements.
DIANA COOPER, 76, of Milton, died Jan. 21. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Jan. 27 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
PATRICIA ANN CREMEANS, 67, of Huntington, mother of Christopher Cremeans, died Jan. 22 in St. Mary's Medical Center. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Jan. 28 at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
ALMA ELAINE EDWARDS, 91, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widow of Minister Everett Leo Edwards, died Jan. 24 at home. There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. Jan. 28 at Perkins Ridge Cemetery, Willow Wood, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 27 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JERRY PAUL HATTON, 61, of Huntington died Jan. 24 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Services will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
SUSANNIA KLINGER, 68, of Crown City, Ohio, widow of Donald Klinger, died Jan. 23 in Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, W.Va. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 28 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Entombment with follow at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 27 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JOHN KENOVA LYONS JR., 92 of Barboursville died Jan. 21 in The Wyngate. He was a retired machinist from Huntington Plating and retired from the United States Marine Corps. Graveside military services will be 2 p.m. Jan. 27 at Crescent Hill Cemetery, Ceredo. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Reger Funeral Home. www.regerfh.com.
JAMES FRANKLIN MAYNARD, 85, of Kenova, widower of A. Janice Maynard, died Jan. 23 at home. He retired from American Car & Foundry. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Jan. 27 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery. Visitation will begin at noon on Thursday
BARBARA JANE MILLS, 78, of Huntington, died Jan. 22 at home. She had worked for Kerr Glass. Funeral services will be conducted 4 p.m. Jan. 28 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Visitation for the family will be after 2:30 pm until service time Friday at Chapman’s Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com .
MARGARET “EILEEN” SONGER of Ashland, died Nov. 29 in Oakmont Manor. She was a music teacher at Rock Hill High School and Ashland Child Development Center. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Feb. 2 at Calvary Episcopal Church; entombment following at Ashland Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Calvary Episcopal Church. Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel, is directing arrangements.