The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BRENDA LYNN BEVINS, 60, of Turkey Creek, Ky., wife of Jimmy Bevins, died Nov. 15 in Tug Valley Regional Medical Center. Memorial service 3 p.m. Nov. 21, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; visitation after 12 noon at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
BARRETT THOMAS “BARRY” BOLEN, 37, of Huntington, son of Mary Bolen Hicks of Huntington, died Nov. 11. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Nov. 20, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Insco Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
FRAN REYNOLDS, 93, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widow of Marion Reynolds, died Nov. 16 at home. Graveside funeral services will be 11 a.m. Nov. 19, at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. There will be no visitation. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
DEBORAH LYNN TRUE, 70, of Flatwoods, Ky., widow of David Earl True, died Nov. 16. She was owner of D.E. True Industrial Services. Funeral service will be livestreamed at www.steenfuneralhome.com on Nov. 20 from Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; burial in Ashland Cemetery. Donations are suggested to The Neighborhood, 2516 Carter Ave., Ashland 41101.
THOMAS BUDDY WARD, 72, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Vicki Ward, died Nov. 13 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Nov. 19, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 18 at the funeral home with Masonic Rights at 7:30 p.m. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.