The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes.
BETTY JO ADKINS, 66, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Philip Adkins, died June 1 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. June 10 at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LYNWOOD “WOODY” ADKINS, 75, of Huntington died June 3. Funeral service will be at noon June 9 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ELVA B. HENSLEY GIBSON, 87, of Barboursville, died June 4 in Genesis/Heritage Center. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Services will be 2 p.m. June 10 at Christus Mausoleum at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. The family requests no flowers. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ELTON ELWIN SHERMAN JR., 79, of Huntington, husband of Tarri Elaine Bryson, died June 4. He was a martial arts instructor. There are no services scheduled. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, is directing arrangements. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
DOROTHY MAE SMITH, 99, of Huntington, widow of Hyman Smith, died June 5 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She retired from Huntington East High School. Graveside service will be 10 a.m. June 11 at Woodmere Memorial Park. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MARY FRANCES HURN STEWART, 87, of South Point, Ohio, widow of John Stewart Sr., died April 30 in Best Care Nursing Facility, Wheelersburg, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon June 11 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ironton. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
CHARLOTTE LUCILLE WILMINK, 93, of Huntington, widow of Robert C. Wilmink, died June 4 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. June 10 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Private burial. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
SHIRLEY MAE WRIGHT, 85, of Huntington, widow of Paul E. Wright Jr., died June 6 at home. She was a retired Registered Nurse. No services are scheduled at this time. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.