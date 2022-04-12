The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LARRY JOE BOWEN, 82, of Huntington died March 6. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 4 p.m. April 16 at the American Legion Post #177, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
STEPHEN WESLEY FERRELL, 78 of Kenova, husband of Janet Wheeler Ferrell, died April 12 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. He was a retired Telephone Communications Technician. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
PEGGY SUE FOLLOWAY, 63, of Wayne died April 9 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Graveside service 1 p.m. April 16 at Elmwood Cemetery Annex. Arrangements are directed by Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne.
JUANITA JUNE FOSHEE, 87, of Naples, Fla., formerly of Radnor, mother of Amy Mullens of Naples, died April 11 in Orchid Cove Skilled Nursing Facility under the care of AVOW Hospice in Naples. Private services will be held for family at a later date.
CHRISTINE HARDY, 85, of Coal Grove, Ohio, widow of Paul V. Hardy, died April 10. Funeral will be 2 p.m., April 15 at Lorain Street Gospel Mission Church, Ironton. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
SHAIANNA “NICOLE” LABER, 19, of Ironton, daughter of Steven Laber and Nicki Yeley, died April 6. Funeral service will be at noon April 15 at Rock Hill High School. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the high school. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LEWIS BUFORD MAYS, 89, of Flatwoods, Ky., widower of Virginia Mays, died April 10. He retired from Armco Steel. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. April 14 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Kirby Flats Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
DENNY MILLER, 74, of Man, W.Va., husband of Katherine Williamson Miller, died April 11 in Logan Regional Medical Center. He was a schoolteacher and coach. Funeral service at 1 p.m. April 15 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man. Entombment at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
DOROTHY MAE BANKS POWELL, 79, of Huntington, wife of Lorenza Powell, died April 8 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She retired from Huntington State Hospital. There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. April 16 at Sixteenth Baptist Church, Huntington. Friends and family gather 30 minutes before the service at the church. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, is directing arrangements.
WENDELL RUCKER WICKLINE JR., 82, of Elizabethtown, Ky., formerly of Barboursville, husband of Letha Wilson Wickline, died April 8 in Hosparus Health Inpatient Care Center. He worked for Holland-Suco, in Holland, Mich., and helped found a new pigment division for Flint Ink in Elizabethtown. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. April 16 at Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville, with visitation one hour before service. Memorials may be made to Hosparus Health Inpatient Care Center in Louisville, Ky., (hosparushealth.org/donate) or the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund (curealz.org/giving/donate). There is a memorial website for photos, stories, and memories of Rucker https://www.forevermissed.com/rucker-wickline/about.
STEPHEN EVANS WILLIS, 74, of Huntington, widower of Janice Willis, died January 5 at The Wyngate Senior Living. He was a retired social worker with the Department of Health and Human Resources. A celebration of life visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. April 16 at Chapman’s Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com