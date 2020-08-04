The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
WILLIAM HENRY FERGUSON JR., 56, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, husband of Dorothy Ferguson, died Aug. 1 at home. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 8 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
MARY JOAN GUE, 72, of Barboursville, died Aug. 1. She retired from the Cabell County Board of Education. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Aug. 6, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
VIRGINIA SUE HARMON of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died July 31. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Aug. 5 at Forest Hills Cemetery, Flatrock, W.Va. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is assisting the family.
RUBY FAYE MOORE, 81, of Lesage, died Aug. 2 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Graveside services will be private. Burial will be in Union Ridge Cemetery. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville is in charge of arrangements.
CHARLES BRADFORD ROACH, 76, of Ironton, widower of Sharon Haynes Roach, died Aug. 1 at home. He had been a rigger at AK Steel. Graveside service will be 9:30 a.m. Aug. 6 at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. There is no public visitation. Donations are suggested to Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
JOHN L. SELLARDS, 82, of Huntington, husband of Rose Maxine Sellards, died Aug. 2 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He retired from Service Warehouse. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Aug. 6 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Burial will follow. Friends may visit with family after 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the cemetery. www.chapmans-mortary.com.
LINDA LEE NANCE SUITER, 74, of Coal Grove, Ohio, widow of Jesse A. Suiter, died Aug. 3 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She retired from the Lawrence County Treasurer’s office as a clerk. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 7 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Zoar Cemetery, Coal Grove. Visitation will be one hour before service. Donations are suggested to the Linda Suiter Memorial Fund c/o Sharon Baptist Church, 2010 S 5th St., Ironton 45638. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
GROVIE MAE RICE TAYLOR, 96, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Aug. 1. Graveside services will be at noon July 6 at Yauger Cemetery, Leon, W.Va. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is assisting the family.
CARL DEAN TUMBLESON, 77, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Aug. 1 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He retired from the Arizona Department of Transportation MVD. Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Aug. 8, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Good Hope Cemetery, Crown City, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.