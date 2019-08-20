The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
EMMA GRACE BECKETT, infant daughter of Sean and Bethany Bias Beckett of Barboursville, died August 14 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Celebration of life will be 1 p.m. Friday, Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville; burial following in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to thecomfortcub.org. to help bring comfort to those coping with infant loss.
SANDRA KAY BELVILLE, 64, of Huntington, wife of Patrick Todd Belville, died August 15 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a homemaker. Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. August 22 at Rosemont Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Friends may visit after 10:30 a.m. at the cemetery. Donations to the family for expenses would be appreciated. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
WANDA DIXON GRAVES, 78, of Louisa, Ky., died August 19 at Three Rivers Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, Walnut Grove Free Will Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Graves Cemetery at Georges Creek. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
EDITH JANE O'NEAL MARTIN, 83, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died August 16. A private memorial for immediate family will be held on Augut 23 at Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant. Burial will be in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, Prosperity, W.Va.
JACK R. McCOMAS, 89, of Huntington, died August 19. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. He retired as Secretary-Treasurer of the AFL-CIO of WV. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph’s Indian School - Native American Culture, 1301 North Main Street, Chamberlain, SD 57325. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
WETZEL SANDERS, 96, of Midkiff, W.Va., widower of Kathleen Sanders, died August 18. He retired from the WV Department of Highways and from Tri-River Transit System. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will follow in the Dial Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, and one hour before service Thursday at the funeral home. www.handleyfh.com.
MIKE TRIMBOLI JR., 91, of Seminole, Fla., formerly of Huntington, widower of Josie “Joann” Trimboli, died August 16 in Clearwater, Fla. He was the owner of Bradley’s Produce. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, August 24 at Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Springhill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be from noon until service time Saturday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
SAMANTHA KAY WILSON, 30 of Huntington, died August 17 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. No services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.