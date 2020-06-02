The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
EDWARD LEE BOWLING, 80, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Dolores Lanter Bowling, died May 31 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He worked for the railroad as a civil engineer. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. June 5 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RALPH JENNINGS CHRISTIAN of Kitchen, W.Va., husband of Almeda Jeanie Christian, died May 30.He was a retired coal miner. Memorial service 2 p.m. June 6, Gilman Bottom Freewill Baptist Church, Davin, W.Va. with visitation one hour prior at the church. Arrangement s by Evans Funeral Home and Cremation services, Chapmanville, W.Va.
GARY CLARK HOLSTEIN JR., 39 of Madison, W.Va., died May 31, in Thomas Memorial Hospital, Charleston, W.Va. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com .
GERTRUDE AUGUSTA LEPORT, 90, of Henderson, W.Va., died June 1 at home. A graveside service and burial will be 2:30 p.m. June 4, Kirkland Memorial Gardens in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Public visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Thursday at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant. Due to the recommendations and guidelines for public health, social distancing and face mask guidelines will be followed. www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.
CLIFFORD LEE MULLINS, 35, of Greenville, son of Danny Joe Mullins and Virginia Whitt, both of Greenville, died May 29 in Huntington. Private services will be conducted. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
WILLIAM PAUL SLAZO, 84, of Turtle Creek, W.Va., husband of Ruby Bender Slazo, died May 29 in Hillcrest Nursing Home, Danville, W.Va. He was a retired coal miner. Graveside service 2 p.m. June 1 at Pauley Cemetery, Big Ugly, W.Va. Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
JAMES HAYDEN WEST, 30 of Huntington, son of Tracy West and Jackie Shefield West, died May 2 at home. He was a restaurant worker. Services will be private. www.regerfh.com. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
CATHERINE WHITLEY, 89, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Charlie Bill Whitley, died May 30 at home. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. June 4, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be after 12:30 p.m. June 4 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MATTHEW CLESTON JEROME WORKMAN, 40 of Huntington, son of Judith Workman, died June 1 at home. He was a graduate of Marshall University and the Florida Costal School of Law. There will be no services. www.regerfh.com. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.