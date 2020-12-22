The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
TIMOTHY BURGESS, 47, of Logan, W.Va., son of Ellery Burgess, died Dec. 18 in Logan Regional Medical Center. He was a tattoo artist. Memorial service 2 p.m. Dec. 24, at the first shelter on the left across from the train at Chief Logan State; burial in Burgess-Brown Cemetery, Madison Creek, W.Va. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
BETTY RUTH ELLIOTT, 99, of Huntington, widow of F.E. Elliott, died Dec. 18. She will be buried in Texas. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JACK EDWARD GRAHAM, 93, of Lavalette, widower of Patricia Graham, died Dec. 19. He retired from Owens-Illinois and was co-owner of Graham’s Antiques (Huntington). The family is planning a private family gathering in the spring in celebration of Jack and Patricia’s life together. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BARBARA JEAN HALL, 82, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Dec. 21. She was a beautician. Funeral service 11 a.m. Dec. 24, at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington; burial following in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.regerfh.com.
JOHN HENRY HENSLEY, 84 of Delbarton, W.Va., died Dec. 19 in Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center. Graveside service at 11 a.m. Dec. 24 at Gilman Cemetery, Elk Creek, W.Va. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
SAMANTHA MAY MULLINS, 51, of Harts, W.Va., wife of Randy Mullins, died Dec. 19 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Memorial service 7 p.m. Dec. 23 during visitation hours, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; visitation from 6 to 8 p.m.
RAYMOND JOSEPH MURPHY, 82, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Colleen Murphy, died Dec. 18 in the VA Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral services will be at a later date. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio is assisting the family. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
DEBRA GALE SHEPHERD, 67, of Huntington, widow of Sam Rowe, died Dec. 19 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a medical secretary with the VA Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Dec. 27 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Docks Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation one hour before the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. www.regerfh.com.
LENA MAE TOMLINSON SPENCER of Prospect, Ky., wife of Richard Spencer, died Dec. 16. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. May 18, 2021, in the sanctuary of Beargrass Christian Church, 4100 Shelbyville Rd., Louisville, Ky. Burial will follow in Clintonville (Ky.) Cemetery. Kentucky Cremation, Louisville, is assisting her family with arrangements.