ROBERT THOMAS ANDERS, 55, of Ironton, husband of Kimberly Yates Anders, died July 24, in St. Mary's Medical Center, Ironton. He was a former Telecom Field Technician. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 31, at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland. Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the funeral home. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
STEVEN RAY BALDWIN, 62, of South Point, Ohio, died July 10. He was formerly a machinist with Robertshaw. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.slackandwallace.com.
BILLY GENE COOPER, 90, of Milton, died July 27. He was a member of Carpenter Local #302. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to The Gideons International Living Memorial Bible Fund, in memory of Billy G. Cooper. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. July 29, Chestnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church; burial in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at the church. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ROBERT “J.J.” COOPER, 35, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Crystal Cooper, died July 22 in Greenville (S.C.) Memorial Hospital. Funeral service will be at noon July 30, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JEFFREY MARK DAWSON, 71, of Huntington, died July 27in The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
PAMELA JEAN MATTHEWS, 66, of Proctorville, Ohio, died July 27 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
BRENDA KAY AKERS PRICE, 62, of South Point, Ohio, died July 22 in Best Care Nursing Center, Wheelersburg, Ohio. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. July 29, at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Hanging Rock Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service Wednesday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
DONNA JEAN RAWSON, 90, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died July 24. To encourage safety and social distancing, the family invites friends to a drive-through visitation from 11 a.m. to noon July 31 at Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant. Committal services will be held at the convenience of the family. Deal Funeral Home is assisting the family.
GEORGE LEE SCHENEBERG, 70, of South Point, Ohio, father of Jimmy and Mickey Scheneberg of Huntington, died July 24 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was the owner and operator of Commercial Ceilings and Floors. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. July 30, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
AARON WEBB, 28, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died July 24 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was an employee of Ohio Valley Construction and Plumbing. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. July 30, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio; burial in Myrtle Ridge Cemetery, Kitts Hill, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 29 at the funeral home. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.