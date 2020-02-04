The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LELAND R. BLEVINS, 71, of Amherstdale, W.Va., formerly Oceana, W.Va., died Feb. 2 in Genesis Healthcare, Logan Center. Graveside service 1 p.m. Feb. 5, Palm Memorial Gardens, Matheny, W.Va.; burial in Palm Memorial Gardens, Matheny. Visitation one hour before service at the cemetery. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.kranztmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
DORIS JANE JENKINS BOWEN, 78, of Barboursville died Feb. 3. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Feb. 7, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 6 at the funeral home.
RICHARD ALLEN CASEY, 72, of Milton, died Feb. 2. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 6 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Feb. 7, Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Maupin Cemetery. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MARY ANN CHAPMAN, 86, of Huntington died Jan. 28 in Cabell Huntington Hospital and her husband BOBBY JUNE CHAPMAN, 83, of Huntington, died on Jan. 30 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services for both will be conducted 11 a.m. Feb. 6 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. June was a carpenter and Mary was a homemaker. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. www.regerfh.com.
ARNOLD CALVIN CLARY, 93, of Huntington, widower of Marie A. Clary, died Feb. 2 at Wyngate Senior Living Community, Barboursville. He was a retired Bookmobile driver with the Cabell County Public Library and a retired Minister. Chapman’s Mortuary Huntington is in charge of arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JUSTIN WRIGHT COCHRAN, 41, of Mallory, W.Va., son of David and Jody Wright Cochran of Mallory, died Feb. 2 in Logan Regional Medical Center. He was a heavy equipment operator for Evergreen Reclamation. Funeral service 1 p.m. Feb. 7, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. www.kranztmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
GRACE HAMMOND, 97, of Ironton died Feb. 3 in King’s Daughter Medical Center. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
PEGGY LUCY HARVEY, 71, of Wharton, W.Va., died Feb. 2. Funeral service 11 a.m. Feb. 5, Olive Branch Baptist Church, Turtle Creek, W.Va.; visitation one hour before service at the church. Arrangements by Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va.
RICHARD MICHAEL JACKSON, 65, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, husband of Connie Ferguson Jackson, died Jan. 30 at home. He was owner and operator of Powerline Auto Parts and had worked at American Car and Foundry. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 7, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Langdon Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
GLORIA LOUISE LANE, 79, of Kenova, widow of Sheridan Riley Lane, died Feb. 1 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a homemaker. Funeral services will be at noon Feb. 7 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DAVID CHARLES PARTAIN, 71, of Huntington, died Jan. 17 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Feb. 6 at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar, W.Va. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
JEFFERY DALE TACKETT, 61, of Hamlin, W.Va., husband of Debi Tackett, died Feb. 3. He was a driver for RBX Trucking. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 7, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; visitation will be one hour before service Friday at the funeral home.