The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JOANNA JEAN "JODI" CARSON, 61, of Lexington, Ky., formerly of Huntington, died July 9 in Winchester, Ky. She retired from the UK Medical Center as an Oncology Social Worker. At her request, she will be cremated and there will be a private memorial service. Chapman's Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
PATRICIA JEAN CHAPMAN, 81, of Chapmanville, W.Va., mother of Gina Howell of Huntington and John Chapman of Chesapeake, Ohio, died July 11 in Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. She retired from ACF Industries, Huntington. At her request, there will be no services. There will be a celebration of life at a later time. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
ELISHA "BUDDY" HALE, 71, of Ashland, husband of Beverly Sue Artrip Hale, died July 14 in King's Daughters Medical Center. He was a retired firefighter EMT with the Ashland Fire Department. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Miller Funeral Home, Ashland; burial in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast, Greenup, Ky. Visitation will e two hours before service Wednesday at the funeral home. www.mfhfuneralhome.com.
JEFFREY SCOTT JARRELL, 45, of Proctorville, Ohio, died July 14. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
GEORGE THOMAS KEATING, 83, of Ironton, widower of Linda Keating, died July 14. He was a laborer for DTNI Railroad. Funeral service will be 4 p.m. Thursday, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation will be after 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
HAZEL DEANE WOOD KEES, 89, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Robert William Kees, died July 14 at Wyngate at River’s Edge, Proctorville, Ohio. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
ANCIL SLONE, 69, of Mousie, Ky., widower of Helen Ritchie Slone, died July 13 at home. There will be a memorial service, 1 p.m. Thursday, Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Hindman, Ky. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
JUANITA SOUTHERS of Ironton, widow of Carl E. Southers, died July 13. She worked at Central Christian Church Daycare Center and the Lawrence County Board of Elections. There will be a memorial service, 2 p.m. Friday, Resurrection Hope United Methodist Church, Ironton; private burial. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lawrence County Wreaths Across America, c/o Citizens United Bank, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.