The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
KAYLEIGH MICHELLE BURKE, 34, of Chapmanville, W.Va., niece of Lisa Poe of Pecks Mill, W.Va., died Oct. 18 in Trinity Healthcare Services, Logan, W.Va. There will be a private service. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, is in charge of arrangements.
TERESA LYNN BUZZARD, 59 of Culloden, wife of Jerry Buzzard, died Oct. 17 in St. Mary's Medical Center. There will be a private memorial service. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
KAYLA RAE CARTER, 30, of Milton, daughter of Jeffrey and Lola Pauley Carter, died Oct.16 at home. She was a homemaker. No services are scheduled at this time. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BERNARD CYRUS, 81, of Fort Gay, husband of Delores Cyrus, died Oct. 19. He retired from the Kentucky Power Big Sandy Plant then opened Cyrus Picture Framing. Funeral services will be private. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
BRANTLEIGH WADE DEAN, infant son of Lloyd Austin Dean and Autumn Bartram of Branchland, W.Va., died Oct. 16. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Oct. 23, at Green Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 22, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Distancing protocol and masks will be required. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
BETH ANN LOWE, 49, of Westwood, Ky., daughter of Gerald Lowe and Linda Hoffman Franz, both of Ashland, died Oct. 17 in The Ohio State University Medical Center. She had worked in public relations at Cintas. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 21, Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation two hours before service. www.steenfuneralhome.com. Distancing protocol and masks will be required.
DANNY L. MORRIS JR., 53, of Williamson, W.Va., father of Danny Morris of Varney, W.Va., died Oct. 16 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Graveside service at noon Oct. 21, Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Chafin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
MARGARET LOUISE MUSSER, 88, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widow of William D. Musser, died Oct. 29 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Arrangements incomplete at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.