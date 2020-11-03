The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DAVID LEE BURGESS SR., 49, of Kistler, W.Va., son of Cherie Adkins of Robinette, W.Va., died Oct. 31 in CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston. He worked as a winding supervisor at White Armature Works in Mallory, W.Va. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Nov. 7, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 6 at the funeral home.
HEATHER RENEE CLAY, 43, of Branchland, W.Va., wife of Clifford Jason Clay, died Nov. 2. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Nov. 5, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in Clay Cemetery. Friends and family may visit one hour prior to the service on Thursday. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ORLENA “LADY” CLINE, 88, of Chapmanville, W.Va., widow of Clinton Cline Sr., died Nov. 1 at home. She was a homemaker. Graveside service 2 p.m. Nov. 5, Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
BERNARD RAY DAVIS, 84, of Rio Grande, Ohio, husband of Jacqueline Davis, died Nov. 2 in Crown Pointe Care Center, Columbus, Ohio. He was a retired Nationwide Insurance agent. Service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 5, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial in Tyn Rhos Cemetery. Visitation one hour before service. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
MARY DAY CLARK DOWNEY, 88, formerly of Huntington, widow of Leon J. Downey, died Oct. 20. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 7, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va. Burial will follow in Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney, W.Va. Visitation 30 minutes before service. www.barlowbonsall.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Elk Hills Presbyterian Church or to The Kanawha County Humane Association.
SHIRLEY M. GRUBB, 99, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., widow of Dr. John M. Grubb, died Nov. 1 at home. Service and entombment 11 a.m. Nov. 5, Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes, W.Va. Visitation 30 minutes before service in the West Virginia Mausoleum Chapel at the cemetery. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, is in charge of arrangements.
TRACY CARLO HATCHER, 94, of Avon Park, Fla., died Oct. 30 in CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston. He retired from the railroad. At his request, there are no services. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
JAMES PERRY JEFFERS, 73, of Southside, W.Va., died Nov. 2 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 6, Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; burial in Harmony Cemetery, Southside. Visitation one hour before service.
MARK ALLEN REILLY, 51, of Huntington, died Nov. 1 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 5, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial in Getaway Cemetery, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation one hour before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
SAM ARTHUR ROBINSON, 40, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, son of Laura Napier Waddell, formerly of Wayne, died Oct. 30 in Ashland, Ky. He was a professional truck driver for Tri-State Oxygen Company, Ashland, Ky. Services will be 1 p.m. Nov. 7, at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg, Ohio. Burial will be in Haverhill Cemetery, Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Visitation is two hours before service. www.harrison-pyles.com.
HERMAN RAY SIMMS, 75, of Crown City, Ohio, husband of Helen Wray Simms, died Nov. 2 at home. Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
WANDA JUNE TOLLIVER, 85, formerly of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Nov. 2. There will be a graveside service 1 p.m. Nov. 5 at Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant. Facemasks and social distancing will be enforced. In lieu of flowers, donations should be to the charity of your choice. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant is assisting her family.
PAULA SUE VANCE, 74, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Bill Vance, died Nov. 2 at home. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 5, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville; entombment at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation one hour before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
HARLOW GENE WILLIS, 81, of Ironton, husband of Mary Holston Willis, died Nov. 1 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He was a retired janitor from the Lawrence County Courthouse. Private memorial service will be held at a later date. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.