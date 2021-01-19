The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JEWEL ALICE “JUDY” BROWNING, 91, of Huntington, died Jan. 18. There will be no visitation and a graveside service will be held for family on Jan. 21 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MARGARET FRANCES WALLACE GOODMAN BURCHAM, 89, of Huntington, died Jan. 17. Private funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, livestreamed at www.regerfh.com. Committal will be private for family and invited guests.
THELMA ANN BURCHAM, 68, of South Point, Ohio, died Jan. 13 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 22 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Burlington Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. ehallfuneralhome.com.
TERESA ANN DANIEL, 67, of Tomahawk, Ky., widow of Earl Daniel, died Jan. 17. Funeral service will be noon Jan. 21 at Pack Bottom Church; burial in Earl Daniel Cemetery. Visitation after 6 p.m. Jan. 19 and 20 at the church. Arrangements at Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.
PERZELL DINKINS, 54, of Huntington died Jan. 19 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
SAMUEL LEE HALL JR., 87, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Jan. 17 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. There will be a private family burial at Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements. ehallfuneralhome.com.
JOSEPH LEE HARPER, 59, of Huntington, died Jan. 14 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. There will be a private celebration of life on Jan. 22. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
PATRICIA ANN HUGHES, 79, of Huntington, mother of Stephenson Tillet, died Jan. 6. Home-going service will be at noon Jan. 23, Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington; visitation one hour before service.
MARY LOU HUNT, 74, of Ironton, wife of Herman Elwin Hunt, died Jan. 16 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be noon Jan. 21, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Sugar Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JUNE AUSTIN JORDAN, 90, of Huntington, widow of James A. Jordan Jr., died Jan. 12 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a bookkeeper for the former Ted’s Imperial Lanes. There will be private services at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BRENDA JO LAWRENCE, 60, of Logan, W.Va., widow of Michael Dean Lawrence, died Jan. 17 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Graveside service will be at a later date. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
ALICE A. MASSIE, 94, of Algonquin, Ill., widow of Clarence G. Massie Jr., died Jan. 17. There will be a private memorial service at a later date. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting her family with arrangements.
KEITH DREXEL MEADE, 86, of Chapmanville, W.Va., died Jan. 16 at home. Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to be made to Dignity Hospice in Chapmanville, W.Va.
LARRY ROGER PRICE, 67, of Ashland, father of Larry Ray Price, died Jan. 16 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Private family services will be held at a later date. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home to assist with arrangements. schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
RAY HALSTEAD RUSSELL, 84, of Lavalette, died Jan. 18. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date.
VIRGINIA “JANE” THOMPSON, 84, of Barboursville, died Jan. 15 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.