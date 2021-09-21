The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LOIS JIMETTE ATKINS, 71 of Huntington, died Sept. 18 in St. Mary's Medical Center. She retired from the Huntington Police Department, where she was Executive Secretary for the Chief of Police. By her request, cremation will take place. Arrangements at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com
AGNES KAY CHAPMAN, 64, of Milton, died Sept. 19. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m.
Sept. 23 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 22 at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
STEPHEN LEE CHAPMAN, 32, of Milton died Sept. 18. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Sept. 24 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; burial following in Culloden Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 21 at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Masks and social distance are required.
JUDITH DANIELS, 53 of Wharncliffe, W.Va., died Sept. 17 at home. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Sept. 23 at Pentecostal House of Prayer, Pie, W.Va. Burial in Daniels Family Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 22 at the church. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
ABNER DOW DUNFEE, 64, of Ironton died Sept. 17 in Concord Health and Rehab Center, Wheelersburg, Ohio. There will be no services at this time and Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
DIANA JOHNSON, 68, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Sept. 20 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
MELINDA LOU JOHNSON, 49 of Baisden, W.Va., died Sept. 18 at home. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Sept. 25 at Full Gospel Church of God. Burial in My Heart Cemetery, Baisden, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 24 at Full Gospel Church of God. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
AMOS EUGENE LeMASTER, 81 of Wayne, husband of Paula Jean LeMaster, died Sept. 19 in St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 23 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.
TOMMY “BUDDY” SUTPHIN, 79 of Bigson, W.Va., died Sept. 17. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Sept. 21, at Van-Bigson FWB Church with visitation from noon until service time. Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., assisted with arrangements.