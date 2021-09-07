The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JULIA M. ADKINS, 98 of Wayne died Sept. 4 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sept. 9 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Mills-Vaughan Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation one hour prior to services on Sept. 9 at the funeral home. Masks and social distance are requested.
ARREY RONALD RAY CARPENTER, 89, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Sept. 4 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. A graveside service will be held 4:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held 3 to 4 p.m. Sept. 9 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DUSTI DAWN DAVIS, 36, of Huntington, died Aug. 27. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
LINDA LOU DAVIS, 72, of Huntington died Sept. 4 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be conducted by Linda’s family at a later time. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
JUSTINE FRAZIER, 79, of Wayne, widow of Robert Golden Frazier, died Sept. 4 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be at noon Sept. 8 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; burial following in Sanders Cemetery, Nestlow. Visitation will be one hour before service.
JEFFREY BRYAN GALLOWAY, 56, of Lanexa, Va., died Dec. 7, 2020. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 11 at Rome Proctorville Cemetery.
RAYMOND KEITH MARKEL, 72, of Pedro, Ohio, husband of Dottie Lou Sizemore Markel, died Sept. 3 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. Graveside service at 2 p.m. Sept. 7 at Puckett Cemetery, Pedro, Ohio. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.phillipsfuenralhome.net
ELDER CHESTER MERRITT, 90 of Wayne died Sept. 4 in Paramount Senior Assisted Living in Ona. Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Sept. 9 in Community Memorial Gardens. Due to elderly and immune compromised family members, masks and social distancing will be required. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
ERNEST H. MONTROSO, 75, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Freda Short Montroso, died Sept. 4 in Cornerstone Hospital, Huntington. He worked for Ford Motor Company. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sept. 10 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
WILLIS GENE PACK, 61 of Wayne died Sept. 4 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a retired store manager from Kroger. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
DON EUGENE PIKE SR., 67, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Barbara Ann Scarberry Pike, died Sept. 3 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. Public visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 10 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JUDY ANN TOMBLIN, 70, of Lorado, W.Va, wife of Donald Gent Tomblin, died Sept. 4 at home. She worked at Druther’s and Ames. Funeral service at noon Sept. 10 at Becco United Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 9 at the church. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.