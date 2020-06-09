The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ROSE MARY BALL, 66, of Ashland, wife of Scott Ball, died June 7 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was a flea market dealer at Hillbilly Flea Market in Russell, Ky., and had worked at Corbin Ltd. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 11, Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; entombment at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 10 at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com. Social distancing should be respected. Donations are suggested to the American Cancer Society or Community Hospice.
LEONARD EUGENE BUSH, 81, of Milton, husband of Edith Marie Chapman Bush, died June 7. He worked for Dover Elevator. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. June 10 at Staten Chapel Church Cemetery, Mason County, W.Va. Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ChapmanFuneralHomes.com
ZANNA CRAGER, 85, of South Point, Ohio, died June 8 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, OH, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
HOWARD DEMPSEY, 82, of Scottown, Ohio, died June 5 in King’s Daughter Medical Center. Service will be at 6 p.m. June 11, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CONNIE SUE FERGUSON, 69, of Huntington, wife of Charles S. Ferguson, died May 16 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a medical transcriptionist with the former Huntington Hospital, now River Park Hospital. A celebration of life gathering will be from 1 to 3 p.m. June 13 at Chapman’s Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DAVID GOODERHAM, 79, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Mary Gooderham, died June 7 at home. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. There will be no services. www. schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
SANDRA BLEVINS JARRELL, 64, of Williamson, W.Va., mother of Kevin Blevins of Pikeville, Ky., and Tommy Burton of Tennessee, died June 7 in Pikeville Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service 1 p.m. June 10, Chafin Funeral Home Chapel, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Gilman Cemetery, Elk Creek, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. June 9 at the funeral home.
MARGARET LAMBERT, 79, of Massillon, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, widow of James Lambert, died May 5 in Sprenger Health Care Center. Funeral services will be conducted 10 a.m. June 11 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington; burial will follow in Dock’s Creek Cemetery. She was a homemaker. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
WILLIAM MICHAEL LAMBERT, 71, of Wayne, husband of Alice Roberts Lambert, died June 7 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice. He was a professional painter. Chapman’s Mortuary is handling the arrangements, which are incomplete. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
LARRY LIVELY, 81, of Williamson, W.Va., formerly Sumerco, W.Va., father of Scott Lively and Benjie Lively, both of St. Albans, W.Va., died June 5 in Trinity of Mingo Nursing Home, Williamson. He was a carpenter. At his request, there are no services, and cremation will take place. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
JOE CEPUS MIDKIFF, 93, husband of Deborah Watts Midkiff, died June 8 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. He was owner and operator of Midkiff Insurance. There will be no services. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.
PATRICIA KAY RILEY, 66, of Coal Grove, Ohio, died June 8 at home. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. June 11 at Ice Creek Cemetery, Ironton. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CHERYL THOMAS RYDER, 70, of Huntington died June 7. She was the owner of Cakes For All Occasions. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. June 9 at Christ Temple Church, Huntington. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. June 10 at the Christ Temple Church. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to Gideon’s International. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
BARBARA ANN DEEDS WASHINGTON, 83, of Huntington, widow of Reed P. Washington Jr., died June 7 in Cabell Health Care Center, Culloden. She was a retired personal banker with the former Bank One. Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. June 11, Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. The procession will leave Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, at 12:45 p.m. Thursday. Donations may be made to Children’s Ministry at Sunrise Temple Baptist Church. www.chapmans-mortuary.com