ANYCE G. FIELD of Flatwoods, Ky., widow of Raymond Garrett and Curtis Fields, died June 28 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She was a homemaker. Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. July 2 at Woodland Cemetery, with memorial service at 3 p.m. at South Point Church of God. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
CAROLYN HINES-BALL, 59 of Huntington, life partner of Belinda Gordy, died June 26 at home. There are no services scheduled. Contributions to assist the family with funeral service can be made at www.regerfh.com. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
RODGER ALAN HUTCHINSON, 64, of Huntington, died June 27 at home. There will be no services at this time. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com.
BETTY MAE LUCAS, 85, of Huntington, wife of William Lucas, died June 26 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She retired from Corbin Limited. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. July 1 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
GLADIE MAE FERGUSON MASSEY, 78, of Wharton, W.Va., died June 26 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral service at 2 p.m. June 30 at Greenwood (W.Va.) Church of God. Burial will follow in Danville (W.Va.) Memorial Park. Visitation after 6 p.m. June 29 at the church. Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., is assisting the Massey family. www.handleyfh.com.
JUNE BAILEY McCARTY, 91, of Van, W.Va., died June 25 in Hillcrest Healthcare Center. Funeral service at 2 p.m. June 30 at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va. Burial will follow in Mid-Ferrell Cemetery, Bandytown, W.Va. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.handleyfh.com.
WANDA MONERIS, 75, of Jeffrey, W.Va., died June 27. There will be no services. Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., is assisting the Moneris family. www.handleyfh.com.
DIANNA MAYNARD POINDEXTER of Bossier City, La., formerly of Wayne, died June 23 in Shreveport, La. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. July 2 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation will be two hours prior to funeral services at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne.
STEPHEN DOUGLAS SPURLOCK, 42 of Glenwood, father of Alexia Rae Spurlock and Marlee Rain Spurlock, died June 24. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. July 1 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Visitation will be two hours prior to services at the mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
GARY LEE SWANN, 66, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Catherin Cooper Swann, died June 25 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was a tractor-trailer driver. Funeral service will be noon July 1 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing will be required to attend. www.slackandwallace.com.
LEONARD F. TERANGO, 62, of Huntington, died June 26 at home. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
MAXINE WAUGH, 100, of Lewis Center, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, widow of Homer Lowell Waugh Jr., died June 28 in Capri Gardens Nursing Home, Lewis Center. She had worked at A&P Grocery. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. July 2 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Slone Creek, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service Friday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
SANDRA LEE WHITMORE, 62, of Proctorville, Ohio, died June 26. Funeral service will be 2 pm. July 3 at Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to the funeral home to help with expenses. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.