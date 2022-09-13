The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DELORES ANN BAYLOUS ABSHIRE, 81, of Barboursville died Sept. 11. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 15 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home in Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
LYNDAL BOB CLARK, 93, of Proctorville, Ohio, widower of Diana Clark, died Sept. 12 at home. There will be a graveside service at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is directing arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
HAYWOOD RUSSELL FERGUSON, 89, of Ironton, widower of Alma McCreary Ferguson, died Sept. 12 in Louisville, Ky. There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m., Sept. 17 at Woodland Cemetery. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
DELMA JEAN GIBSON, 82, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Watt Gibson, died Sept. 10 at home There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. Sept. 16 at Highland Memorial Gardens. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is directing arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RONALD DALE LUCAS, 76, of Ranger, W.Va., husband of Sharon Ann Lucas, died Sept. 10 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington. He was retired co-owner of Harts (W.Va.) Food Center. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 15 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will follow at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 14 at the funeral home. www.handleyfh.com.
BARBARA ANN GARRETT McCARTY, 86, of Huntington, mother of Helena Renee Washington and Brian Atkins, died Sept. 9 at home. Honoring her wishes, there will be no service. There will be no services scheduled per Barbara’s request. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, is directing arrangements. www.Ferrell-ChambersFuneralHome.com.
DOROTHY JEAN MUSGRAVE, 91, of Huntington, wife of Dale E. Musgrave, died Sept. 10 in, St. Mary’s Medical Center. She retired from St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 16, 2022, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
FRANCES J. PATTON, 90 of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Dan M. Patton, died Sept. 9. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 19 at Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. There will be a celebration of life from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 18 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.
KENNETH E. RUTT, 68, of Kenova, husband of Kelli L. Mosser Rutt, died Sept. 8 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a retired truck driver. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 14 at First Baptist Church of Kenova. Burial will follow in Dock’s Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. www.rollinsfh.com.
RICHARD BENSON SHEPARD, 50, of Huntington died Sept. 11 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DONALD KEITH SHEPPARD, 70, of Milton died Sept. 12. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sept. 16 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be private in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation one hour before service Friday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
