PHYLLIS L. BIAS, 93, of Chapmanville, W.Va., widow of Emmett Bias, died Sept. 27 at home. All services are private at Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville. Burial will be in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va.
ROBERT R. EVANICH, 73, of Scottown, Ohio, died Sept. 19 in Huntington, and his wife, PAMELA KAY EVANICH, 72, died Sept. 23 in Gallipolis, Ohio. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Oct. 1 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Good Hope Cemetery, Crown City, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CHRIS HEAD, 59, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Kathy Ash Head, died Aug. 30 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. There will be a Celebration of Life visitation service from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 2 at Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to your favorite charity or organization. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JERRY DAVID HINKLE, 52, of Delbarton, W.Va., son of Jerry and Brenda Vance Hinkle of Delbarton, died Sept. 26 in tug Valley ARH. He was owner and operator of D&M Trucking Company. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 1 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial following in Hinkle Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 30 at the funeral home.
DANIEL DALE HOFMEISTER, 49, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Holly Tilley, died Sept. 23. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel. Burial will follow in Newman-Hatten Cemetery. He was a truck driver for Ashland Specialty Company. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 29 at the funeral home in Ceredo. www.regerfh.com.
ROY MICHAEL MERRITT, 72, of Branchland, W.Va., died Sept. 27. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Sept. 30 at McClarity Baptist Church, Branchland. Burial will follow in Warrick Cemetery, Branchland. Visitation will be after 6 p.m. Wednesday at the church. McGhee-Handley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.handleyfh.com
PATRICIA ANN PEYTON, 75, of Barboursville, mother of Shelia Starkey and Stacie Boggs, died Sept. 26 at home. She was a former operator at C&P Telephone. Donations would be appreciated to Hospice of Huntington. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family and no services are planned at this time. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
WOODIE LEE RICE, 82, of Wayne, husband of Ida Watts Rice, died Sept. 24 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He retired from Carpenters Local 302. Private funeral services for the family were held on Sept. 28 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home. Burial followed in Community Memorial Gardens.
CLARA M. ROWE, 89, of Ironton, widow of Jack E. Rowe, died Sept. 26. She had been an office manager for McGuire Pest Control. Funeral service will be 1 pm. Oct. 1 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
PATRICIA HAGER SELBEE, 82, of South Point, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, widow of Lucian Franklin Selbee, died Sept. 25 at home. She was a retired registered nurse at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Sept. 30 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 29 at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
CAROL SUE COOPER SPENCE, 89, of Huntington, mother of Kitty Doebler, died Sept. 23 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Oct. 1 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BRANDON MICHAEL WORKMAN, 28, of Man. W.Va., son of Samantha Anne Trent, died Sept. 21 in CAMC General. There will be a celebration of life beginning at 11 a.m. Oct. 2 at Chief Logan Park, Shelter #3. Catering is provided. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
KATHRYN EILEEN YERKEY, 73, of Huntington died Sept. 24. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at later date.