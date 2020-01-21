The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
GAY LOUISE BURNSIDE, 80, of Columbus, Ind., formerly of Huntington, widow of David Kelso Burnside, died Jan. 20 in Four Seasons Retirement Center. The funeral will be conducted at 11 a.m. Jan. 23, at First United Methodist Church, Columbus, Ind.; burial in Garland Brook Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service Thursday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church Learning Tree Preschool or Our Hospice of South Central Indiana. www.barkesweaverglick.com. Arrangements were made by Barkes, Weaver & Glick Funeral Home, Columbus, Ind.
MOLLY BROWNING, 77, of Chapmanville, W.Va., widow of Aaron Faro Browning, died Jan. 20 in Trinity Healthcare Services, Logan, W.Va. Funeral service 1 p.m. Jan. 23, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Dingess Cemetery, Chapmanville. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
ALBERT BURCHETT, 81, of Prestonsburg, Ky., husband of Betty Martin Burchett, died Jan. 18 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. He was a lawyer. Funeral service 2 p.m. Jan. 22, First Baptist Church, Prestonsburg; burial in Gethsemane Gardens. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 21, Carter Funeral Home, Prestonsburg, Ky. Donations may be made to the mentioned church.
AMOS DAVIS JR., 75, of Lenore, W.Va., husband of Brenda Jarvis Davis, died Jan. 19 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. Jan. 22, Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky.; burial in Davis Cemetery, Naugatuck, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 21 at the funeral home. www.hatfieldfc.com.
MICHAEL GLEN GIBSON, 57, of Langley, Ky., died Jan. 19 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. Jan. 23, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in Mayo Cemetery, Prestonsburg, Ky. Visitation after 6 p.m. Jan. 21 and all day Jan. 23 at the funeral home.
RONALD LEE HANNING, 81, of Lexington, Ky. died Jan. 18. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Jan. 25, McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va.; burial will be in the Sanders Cemetery, Ranger, W.Va. A visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral at the funeral home.
ROBERT HIGGINS, 75, of Willow Wood, Ohio, husband of Linda Higgins, died Jan. 21. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
KAREN LYNN HUBBARD, 54, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Joe Hubbard, died Jan. 19 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She worked in advertising sales. A graveside service will be conducted 1 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Clark Castle Cemetery, Nippa, Ky. Visitation will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. There will be no procession to the cemetery. www.regerfh.com.
SETH ADAM JOHNSON, 32, of Huntington, husband of Amanda Johnson, died Jan. 17. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Jan. 24, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow at Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service Friday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
OLIVE L. MCCALL KELLEY, 90, of Ironton, mother of Carol Kelley Miller Hanshaw of Ironton, died Jan. 17 at home. She retired from Rock Hill Elementary #2. There will be no services. Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
CARL EUGENE MEDLEY, 53, of Huntington, brother of Regina Hill, died Jan. 20 at home. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
JOHN T. “JAY” MOORE III, 71 of Huntington, father of Kristi Sweeney of Louisville, Ky., and Leulani Gilbert of Lexington, Ky., died Jan. 19 at home. There will be a celebration of life, 12:30 p.m. Jan. 25, Beard Mortuary. Inurnment will follow at Ridgelawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends after 11 a.m. on Saturday.
ALEX NAGY III, 55, of Charleston, W.Va., died Jan. 17 at his daughter’s home in Johnson City, Tenn. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Jan. 26 at Berry Hills Country Club, Charleston. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Children’s Home Society of WV, www.childhswv.org.
JANE E. NAPIER, 71, of Huntington, wife of Warren Napier, died Jan. 17 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 23, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial following in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
VICTOR NOE, 94, of McConnell, W.Va., husband of Linda Lou Noe, died Jan. 18 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. Jan. 24, Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville, W.Va.; entombment at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 23 at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to Faith Independent Baptist Church Mission Fund, 555 Pine St., Logan, WV 25601.
ELLEN MARIE JOHNSON PRIDEMORE, 68, of Chapmanville, W.V.a, widow of Howard “Butch” Pridemore, died Jan. 18. Funeral service 1 p.m. Jan. 24, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Pridemore Cemetery, Chapmanville. Visitation one hour before service Friday at the funeral home.
GEORGE FREDRICK RAUB JR., 93, of Huntington, died Jan. 20. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Jan. 24, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
GLENN SHEPHERD, 75, of Hueysville, Ky., husband of Loretta Bailey Shepherd, died Jan. 17 in McDowell Appalachian Regional Hospital. Funeral service noon, Jan. 21, Brushy Fork Missionary Baptist Church, Gunlock, Ky.; burial in Kate Shepherd Cemetery, Gunlock. Visitation after 5 p.m. Jan. 19 and all day Jan. 20 at Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky.
CRYSTAL SHANNON STALEY, 61, of Kenova, mother of Carl Staley and Terri Copley, died Jan. 18 in King’s Daughter’s Medical Center. There will be a celebration of life at 5 p.m. Jan. 23, at 146 Harper Lane, Kenova. Rollins Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.rollinsfh.com.
LORETTA “LORI” MERRITT WATSON, 80, of Indianapolis, Ind., died Jan. 15, at her daughter’s home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org. Visitation will be held from noon until 2 p.m. Jan. 25, Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with funeral service to be conducted at 2 p.m. Private burial will follow.