The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
RUTH CHAMBERS, 80, of Bidwell, Ohio, widow of Floyd Chambers, died Nov. 9 in Kobacker House in Columbus, Ohio. She was an LPN, retiring from Arbors of Gallipolis Nursing Home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 13, at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial will follow in Addison-Reynolds Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rodney Church of Light and/or Jenkins Care Community, 142 Jenkins Memorial Road, Wellston, Ohio 45692.
BILLIE G. DILLON, 90, of Turkey Creek, Ky., widow of Jack R. Dillon, died Nov. 7 at her daughter’s homein Gatlinburg, Tenn. She was a homemaker. Graveside service 1 p.m. Nov. 10, Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.
BETTY JO ENDICOTT, 70, of Davin, W.Va., mother of Kevin Endicott of Mallory, W.Va., and Beverly Endicott of Davin, died Nov. 7 at home. She was a homemaker. There will be a friends and family gathering from 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 12, at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
JIMMIE MCCOY, 77 of Louisville, Ky., formerly Kiahsville, W.Va., died Aug. 22 in Norton Audubon Hospital Louisville, Ky. He was a Certified Financial Planner where he co-owned and operated Financial Services Center under Royal Alliance in Louisville. Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 14 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, and livestreamed at the funeral home website. Visitation with family two hours before service. Flowers and/or donations for Pancreatic Cancer can be made to https://www.pancan.org/honormemorial-gifts.
ELOISE KATHERINE SAUNDERS, 98, of Huntington, widow of Ralph Saunders, died Nov. 8. Graveside service noon Nov. 12, Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, from 11 to 11:45 a.m., at which time a procession leaves for the cemetery. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
JAMES EDWARD WALLER, 79, of Gahanna, Ohio, formerly of Wayne County, W.Va., husband of Eva Waller, died Nov. 7. Visitation 4 to 8 p.m. Nov. 11, at Schoedinger Northeast, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna (Masks are required.) Due to COVID restrictions, the funeral service on Thursday will be by invitation only and will begin at 11 a.m. If you would like to join the family for the procession to the cemetery, please be at the funeral home by 11:30 a.m. The funeral service will be webcast at www.schoedinger.com. Those who wish may donate in Jim’s memory to Gahanna Free Will Baptist Church, 3868 N. Stygler Rd., Gahanna, OH 43230.
CODY MASON WILES, 26, of Huntington, son of James Wiles and Theresa Wiles, died Nov. 5 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Nov. 11, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.