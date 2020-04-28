The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
EDWARD LEE ADKINS, 85, of Beech Fork, widower of Betty Sue Adkins, died April 22 in Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Graveside services were conducted at 2 p.m. April 25 at the Jones Cemetery. He was a former custodian for the Wayne County Board of Education. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of the arrangements.
MARY ROSE ADKINS, 74, of South Point, Ohio, formerly of Kenova, wife of Kerry Adkins, died April 22 in Harbor Healthcare of Ironton. She was a homemaker. Private services will be held at Scott Adkins Cemetery, East Lynn. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of the arrangements.
DANA LYNN BOOTH, 61, of Huntington, sister of Julie Robinson and Alan Booth, died April 24 at home. She was a telemarketer with Infocision. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family and no services are planned at this time. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
DANNY RAY FERGUSON, 62, of Huntington, husband of Hilda Adkins Ferguson, died April 25, 2020 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. He was a machinist for Huntington Plating. Graveside services were conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, April 27 at Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
LAVENDER "BUDDY" WARD, 80, of Milton, died April 26. He was retired from the former SuperValu Warehouse in Milton. Due to the current health concerns there will be private graveside services at 11 a.m. May 2 at Mount Olive Cemetery, Milton. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is in charge of arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.