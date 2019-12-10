The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BILL BIAS, 77, of Barboursville died Dec. 8 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a retired nurse anesthetist. Memorial service will be conducted 5 p.m. Dec. 14, Chapman’s Mortuary. Private inurnment. Friends may visit with family one hour prior to services at Chapman’s Mortuary on Saturday.
SISTER MARIAN RUTH CREAMER, SAC, 81, of Huntington, died Dec. 9 in St. Mary's Medical Center. She was a member of the Pallottine Missionary Sisters. A memorial service is being planned.
KAREN SUE HICKS, 75, of Barboursville, died Dec. 8. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Dec. 12, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home in Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
GEORGE CLETIS McCOMAS, 90, of Scottown, Ohio, died Dec. 6 in Wyngate at River’s Edge, Proctorville, Ohio. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 12, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before service Thursday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MELINDA SUSAN MILLS, 61 of Huntington died Dec., 9 in St. Mary's Medical Center. She was a customer service representative at Walmart in Barboursville. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
OLLIE “EVA” SMITH, 87, of Ona, formerly of Somerset, Ky., widow of Robert Smith, died Dec. 8 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a homemaker. Funeral 1 p.m., Dec. 13 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home. Burial in the McClellan Crum Cemetery, Dunlow. Visitation 11:30 a.m. to service time. Donations are suggested to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House.
JERRY LEE STAMPER, 79, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, widower of Grace Yates Stamper, died Dec. 9. He retired from Enco Alloys Alpha Portland Cement as an overhead operator. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 13, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Lawrence Furnace Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service Friday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
EMMA JEAN TURLEY, 89, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widow of Thomas Howard Turley III, died Dec.6 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Dec. 12 at New Friendship United Baptist Church, Martin County, Ky. Burial will be in Kirk Cemetery, Martin County. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 11 at Chapman’s Mortuary Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.