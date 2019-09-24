The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
FRANCIS WHITE BATTAILE, 93, of Catlettsburg, Ky., widower of Patricia McDonald Battaile, died Sept. 21 at home. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
LEONARD W. CLARK, 91, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Sept. 23, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a retired electrician from Kaiser Aluminum. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Sept. 25, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation will be one hour before service Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to New Hope United Methodist Church. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
GLADYS CLAUDIA DRESS, 101, of Cape Canaveral, Fla., formerly of Logan, W.Va., widow of John Dress, died Sept. 19, at Tidewell Hospice House, Bradenton, Fla. Funeral service 11 a.m., Sept. 30, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Logan; entombment in Forest Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service on Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. www.honakerfuneralhome.org. Honaker Funeral Home, Logan, is in charge of arrangements.
SHERRY BERKELEY FRIEDERICK of Huntington, died Sept. 20, at Methodist Germantown Hospital. Visitation will be conducted Wednesday, Sept. 25 at noon, with a memorial service to follow at 1 p.m. at Christ Presbyterian Church, 949 10th Avenue (B’nai Sholom Congregation).
HARRY T. HART, 79 of Huntington, husband of Helen J. Hart, died Sept. 21 at home. He was a retired Huntington firefighter. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
THOMAS JEFFERSON ISAACS JR., 81, of Kenova, died Sept. 20 at home. He was a retired electrical superintendent. There will be a memorial service, 2 p.m. on Sept. 26 at First Altizer Free Will Baptist Church. Visitation one hour before service Thursday at the church. www.regerfh.com.
TIMOTHY KEITH JENKINS, 63, of South Point, Ohio, died Sept. 20 at home. He was a self-employed drywaller and painter. There will be a graveside service 4 p.m. Sept. 25 at Hanging Rock (Ohio) Cemetery. There will be no public visitation. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
DR. LARRY DUSTEN KYLE, 76, of Milton, died Sept. 16. He retired from Marshall Community and Technical College where he was Assistant Provost. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Sept. 26 Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Entombment will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to the St. Mary’s School of Nursing Scholarship Fund C/O St. Mary’s Medical Center Foundation, 2900 First Avenue, Huntington, WV, 25702. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
RONALD DALE PENNINGTON, 68, of Ashland, husband of Connie Sue Dean Pennington, died Sept. 22 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He was a retired coal miner. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 25, Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; entombment in Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Visitation one hour before service Wednesday at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
FREEDA AKERS TACKETT, 79, of Eastern, Ky., widow of Dr. Roger Tackett, died Sept. 20 in King's Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service 11 a.m. Sept. 25, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel, Ky. Visitation 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 24 at the funeral home.
EARNEST ANDREW REYNOLDS, 70, of Salt Rock, widower of Hazel Marie Watson Reynolds, died Sept. 22. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 26, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial in Fairview Memory Gardens, Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
CHARLENE PERRY WEBB, 91, of Ashland, widow of Robert Eugene Webb Sr., died Sept. 22 in Boyd Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was formerly employed with C.H. Parsons and Tri-State Liquidation. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sept. 26, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be two hours before service time Thursday at the funeral home. In addition to flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. www.steenfuneralhome.com.