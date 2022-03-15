The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LAURA JANIECE BOURN, 39, of Milton died March 12. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. March 17 at Fellowship Baptist Church, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MATTHEW CARL BURD, 35, of Lesage died March 8. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. March 17 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
GLENDALE CORENA MARIA FARMER, 34, of Midkiff, W.Va., daughter of Glenna Stevens of Midkiff, died March 4. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. March 17 at Stowers Cemetery, Griffithsville, W.Va. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is handling arrangements.
MARTY LEE HANSHAW, 71, of Huntington, husband of Loretta Hanshaw, died March 13 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete
STEPHEN DOUGLAS HILL of Ashland died March 10. Funeral service will be 4 p.m. March 18 at Steen Funeral home, 13th Street Chapel. Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. March 18. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ashland Elks Children’s Christmas Part Fund, PO Box 1311, Ashland 41105. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
GLADYS ANNETTE KUNISCH, 82, of Huntington died March 9 at home. A private family service will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
SHARON KAY McCLUNG, 68, of Barboursville died March 10 in Ruby Memorial Hospital. Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. March 18 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Services will be conducted at 3 p.m. March 19at the Wallace Memorial Cemetery Mausoleum, Clintonville, W.Va. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
RITA CHERYL WEBER, 74, of Ironton, wife of Paul Gregory Weber, died March 13 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She had worked at Early Childhood Development Center, South Point, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. March 16 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ironton; burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
