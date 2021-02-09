The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DAVID ALLEN CURTIS, 70, of Ona died Feb. 8. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Feb. 11 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
HELEN CRONIN DINEEN, 87, formerly of Huntington, widow of John Dineen, died Feb. 7in the Woodlands of Columbus. There will be a graveside service 2 p.m. Feb. 11 at Ridgelawn Memorial Park Abbey of Devotion. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
JIMMY LEE FOSTER, 77, of Milton died Feb. 6 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Feb. 15 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; burial following in Forest Memorial Park, Milton, Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 14 at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JOHN MICHAEL GREGORY, 43, of Kenova, husband of Melissa Rowe-Gregory, died Feb. 4 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He was a security guard with A-1 Security. Funeral services will be noon Feb. 12 at Christ Temple Church, Ashland. Burial will follow in Catlettsburg Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to help offset funeral expenses. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
GLORIA WILHOIT HARRIS, 89, of Huntington, widow of Stuart Blakely Harris, died Feb. 2 in Woodlands Retirement Community. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Feb. 13 at Beard Mortuary and livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page. Visitation will be one hour before service. Burial will be private.
GROVER “JOHNNY” JACKSON JR., 74, of Wayne, husband of Johnita Stiltner Jackson, died Feb. 5. He was pastor of Canada Chapel Church and was a retired teacher from Fort Gay and Tolsia high schools. Funeral service was 3 p.m. Feb. 8 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Canada Chapel building fund, 38 Deer Run Rd., Wayne 25570.
JEWELL HOPE SWANN MAYS, 93, of Elizabethton, Tenn., widow of Alva James Mays, died Jan. 29 at her daughter’s home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Farmdale Church of Christ, 6476 Farmdale Rd., Barboursville. Funeral service 1 p.m. Feb. 5 at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington; burial in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation one hour before service. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
RUTH ELOISE MORGAN, 94, of Ironton, widow of Calvin E. Morgan, died Feb. 7. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 11 at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. A procession leaves Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton at 12:45 p.m. Feb. 11. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
DELANO LANE PINKERMAN, 87, of Cheshire, Ohio, did Feb. 7 in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio, There will be a private funeral service Feb. 10 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., with burial following in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Cheshire.
C. RICHARD PLYBON, 84, of Ona died Feb. 6. There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. March 6 at Gateway Christian Church, St. Albans, W.Va. www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Memorial contributions may be made to Gateway Christian Church Haiti Fund or Hospice of Huntington.
SUSAN KAY REESE, 77, of Huntington died Feb. 5 in Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ERNEST LEE ROBINSON, 76, of Pedro, Ohio, widower of Mary E. Whitt Robinson, died Feb. 5 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was a former miner at Peabody Coal Company. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 11 at Pine Grove Cemetery, Ironton. There will be no public visitation. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
MARC ROSS, 64, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Feb. 5. He retired from the Asbestos Workers Union Local #48. There will be a graveside service 1 p.m. Feb. 12 at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. There will be no visitation. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
AUDREY NELL SHOCKLEY, 79, of Chesapeake, Ohio, wife of Jerry Shockley, died Feb. 8 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 11 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DEBRA THOMPSON, 66, of Merrimac, W.Va., died Feb. 7 at home. She worked as a Weight Watchers leader. Burial Feb. 10 in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.