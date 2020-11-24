The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
GEORGIA JOSEPHINE CURRY, 82, of Lundale, W.Va., widow of Claude Ray Curry, died Nov. 21 at home. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Nov. 28, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
ELIJAH JAMES EVANS, 83, of Laurel Creek, W.Va., widower of Mary Carey Evans, died Nov. 22. He was a retired coal miner. At his request, there will be no services. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
ROBERT HOWARD HILL, 47, of Logan, W.Va., father of Zachary Hill of Whitman, W.Va., died Nov. 22 in Pikeville Medical Center. He was a tattoo artist. Private family service and burial at a later date. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Serivces, Chapmanville, W.va. is in charge of arrangements.
PANSY MESSINGER, 96, of Huntington, died Nov. 21 in the Heritage Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Nov. 27 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. She was a homemaker. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
ANDREW LEE REED, 78, of Huntington, husband of Grethel Turvey Reed, died Nov. 21. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Nov. 28, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12 to 1 p.m. Saturday at funeral home www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
WOODROW SPARKS JR., 66 of Pedro, Ohio, husband of Sadie Jenkins Sparks, died Nov. 22 in Southern Ohio Medical Center Hospice Care, Portsmouth, Ohio. He was an elected Trustee for Elizabeth Township (Pedro). Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 27, at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Puckett Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
CHARLES NEAL WEBB SR., 83, of Ironton, husband of Polly Wiley Webb, died Nov. 22 at home. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 25 at Leatherwood Cemetery. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfunerlahome.net.