The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JAMES “JIM” ALONZO BROOKS JR., 78, of Hurricane, W.Va., died March at home. He worked as Machine Operator at Kerr Glass Manufacturing, at Culloden PSD and Milton PSD. Funeral service will be noon March 18, Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va. Burial will follow in Culloden Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service time.
STEPHEN WILEY CONLEY, 53, of Glenwood, husband of Georgianna Lilley Conley, died March 8 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapmans’ Mortuary, Huntington.
HELEN LOUISE BLAKE DEAN, 71, of Milton died March 15. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. March 19 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Union Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 18 at the funeral home, Milton.
LOWELL THOMAS FULLER, 84, of Huntington, brother of Ruth Fuller Daniels, died March 15 at home. Funeral service will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. March 19, at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens in Ashland. He was a retired salesman. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. on March 19, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. www.rollinsfh.com.
ETTA MAE HOLT, 76, of Huntington, fiancée of Elmer Ray Bell, died march 15 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 1 p. m. March 19, Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Due to current public health concerns and CDC safety recommendations, visitation will be private for the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
KATIE JOHNSON, 98, of Huntington, widow of Howard R. Johnson, died March 15 at home. Funeral services will be conducted 1:30 p.m. March 18, Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Backpacks for Kids at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, 5325 West Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 250705. Friends may call from 11:30 a.m. to service time Wednesday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
WILLIAM THOMAS PERRY, 78, of Prichard, husband of Mary Ward Perry, died March 15 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a Bay Leader for Fletcher Mining Equipment. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. March 21, Prince of Peace Free Will Baptist Church, Huntington. Burial will follow in Crescent Hill Cemetery, Ceredo. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Huntington, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709.
ROBERT ALVIN RILEY, 89, of Ironton, husband of Sharon Bragg Riley, died March 14 in Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital. He was a retired machinist for CSX railroad. There will be a graveside service, 1 p.m. March 21, Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JEANETTA SMITH, 82, of Huntington died March 15 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
MICHAEL HAROLD STITH, 68, of Ekron, Ky., husband of Gretchen Ann Fraley Stith, died March 15 in Baptist Health, Louisville, Ky. He was owner and operator of Stith Body Shop in Ekron. Funeral service will be noon March 19, Bruington-Jenkins-Sturgeon Funeral Home, Brandenburg, Ky.; burial following in Buck Grove Cemetery, Ekron, Ky. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. March 18 at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to the American Diabetes Association. www.bjsfunerals.com.