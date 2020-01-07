The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DOROTHY MAE ABBOTT, 74, of Barboursville, died Jan. 6. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Jan. 10 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
RAYMOND DAVID BROWN, 75, of Richmond, Ky., formerly of Huntington, died Jan. 3. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Jan. 10, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Bowen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
EDDIE DEAN BRYANT, 72, of Chapmanville, W.Va., husband of Loretta June Sargent Bryant, died Dec. 6, 2019, at home. He was a retired mobile equipment operator. Funeral service 1 p.m. Jan. 10, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Bryant Cemetery, Chapmanville. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 9 at the funeral home.
MARCELLA FAYE CLINE, 89, of Gilbert, W.Va., mother of Mark Cline, died Jan. 3. Funeral service 1 p.m. Jan. 8, Hanover Missionary Baptist Church; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Lee Funeral Home and Crematory, Little River / North Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va., are handling arrangements.
HOWARD LEE EARLY, 45, of Barboursville, husband of Penny Early, died Jan. 6 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He worked as a RN, CEP at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Jan. 10, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JANET GROSSL, 84, of South Williamson, Ky., died Jan. 6 in Tug Valley ARH Skilled Nursing Facility, South Williamson. She retired from G.C. Murphy where she was a clerk and worked in the business office. Funeral service 11 a.m. Jan. 9, Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 8 at the funeral home. www.hatfieldfc.com.
PAUL D. HOLLAND, 78 of South Point, Ohio, died Jan. 5. Private family services will be held at a later date. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.slackandwallace.com.
MARTHA L. IRBY, 97, of Rocky Mount, N.C., formerly of Huntington, widow of Macon R. Irby, died Jan. 1, in Chateau Grove Senior Living, Barboursville. She was a supervisor in the accounting department with Sears Department Store. Reger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
LAWRENCE EDWIN JONAS, 62, of Kenova died Jan. 1 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He was a retired Lineman from the Norfolk and Western Railroad. At this time there will be no public services Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. www.rollinsfh.com.
THOMAS MELVIN KINGERY JR., 79, of Huntington died Dec. 30, 2019, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He a boiler tech operator for the VA Hospital. There will be no visitation or funeral service. Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
CHUCK LEWIS, 49, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Jan. 5 in Southern Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth, Ohio. Funeral service will be conducted 7 p.m. Jan. 9 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Private family burial. Visitation will be one hour before service Thursday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
KAREN LOUISE ADKINS MASON, 50, of Huntington died Jan. 6. A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Jan. 11, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to help with funeral arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JENNIFER CHERYL LUCAS MONTGOMERY, 65, of Huntington, mother of Chad and Tara, died Jan. 5 in the UK Medical Center. She was an office assistant at the Mildred Mitchell Bateman Hospital, Huntington. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
LINDA SUE MURPHY, 72, of South Point, Ohio, died Jan. 7 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
JO ANN NEWMAN, 86, of Huntington, widow of Jack Allen Newman, died Jan. 4 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. She formerly worked at Union Carbide and JC Penney. Graveside services were private at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
LINK PATTERSON JR., 93, of Ceredo, widower of Francis Patterson, died Jan. 5. He was a retired iron worker. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Jan. 9 at Reger Funeral Home & Crematory Ceredo-Kenova Chapel. Burial will follow in Crescent Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
REVA DAVIS RUNYON, 75, of Lenore, W.Va., mother of Regina Runyon Starr and Franklin R. Runyon, died Jan. 4 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. She was a retired kindergarten aide at Lenore Grade School. Funeral service 11 a.m. Jan. 8, Little Dove United Baptist Church, Belo, W.Va.; burial in Davis Family Cemetery, Lenore. Visitation 6 p.m. Jan. 7 at the church. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.chafinfuneralhome.com.
HAROLD H. RUSSELL, 85 of Rittman, Ohio formerly of East Lynn, widower of Lois Ann Pack Russell, died Jan. 3 in Autumnwood Nursing Home in Rittman. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Jan. 9 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow at the Clark Cemetery, East Lynn. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service on Thursday.
ROBBIE McKINLEY TAYLOR, 30, of Louisa, Ky., son of McKinley Taylor, died Jan. 5. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 10, Buck Branch United Baptist Church; burial in Oakley Parson Cemetery. Visitation from 4 to 9 p.m. Jan. 8 at Young Funeral Home, Louisa and after 4 p.m. Jan. 9 at the church.
HILLERY THORNE JR., 84, of Lucasville, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, died Jan. 5 in Edgewood Manor, Lucasville. He was a retired photojournalist and actor. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MARK JAY WARD, 41 of Huntington, son of Terry Jay Ward and Vernie Lea Plybon, died Jan. 6. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. wwww.hensonandkitchen.com.
BEN TAYLOR WILEY JR., 61, of Lavalette, died Jan. 5. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 10, Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; burial in Taylor Cemetery, Kiahsville. Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the funeral home.