The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
WILLIAM H. ADKINS JR., 67 of Huntington died Feb. 28 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He retired from CSX Railroad. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. March 4 at Woodmere Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington. www.beardmortuary.com.
JAMES H. BEATY, 74 of Ranger, W.Va., died Feb. 27 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a retired laborer from Laborers Local # 543 in Huntington. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. March 4 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin. The burial will follow in the Adkins Cemetery, Ranger, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. www.handleyfh.com.
JANE ANNE BROWN, 83, of Huntington, widow of Burrell Brown, died March 1 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. March 5 at St. Ann Catholic Church, Chesapeake, Ohio. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 4 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfunerahome.com.
FREDERICK BRUCE CAMPBELL, 73, of Delbarton, W.Va., husband of Donna Davis Campbell, died Feb. 28 at home. He worked in Construction. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
NEAL EDWARD DINGESS JR., 70 of Rossmore, W.Va., died Feb. 27 at home. Funeral service noon March 4 at Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service.
WILLIAM ANDERSON FARLEY, 107, of Switzer, W.Va., widower of Thelma Farley, died Feb. 26. Private funeral service. Public visitation 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 3 at Collins Funeral Home, Switzer. Burial in Highland Cemetery. Mask and social distance are required.
CONNIE SUE FISHER, 33, of Ironton, daughter of Goldie Fisher of Ironton, died Feb. 24 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 5 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
NANCY CHARLENE GRAHAM, 77, of Ironton, wife of Archie Lee Graham, died Feb. 25 in Kings Daughter's Medical Center. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. March 4 at Bald Knob Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
KYRA SUE HICKS, 80, of Milton, died Feb. 23. She was employed by Culloden Public Service District. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. March 7 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DREAMA SHARON GAIL KIRK, 65, of Kenova, mother of Monica Jean Adkins of Virginia, died March 1 at home. She was a manager at TG&Y Merchandise Store. There will be no services at this time. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
CHARLOTTE JEAN PATTERSON, 84, of Milton, mother of Rodney Patterson, died Feb. 19. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon March 6 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. There will be no funeral. Burial will be in Balls Gap Cemetery. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
GENEVA GREENE RENFROE of Willow Wood, Ohio, wife of Charles Renfroe, died Feb. 28 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. The family will be having a private funeral service at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. There will be a public graveside committal service 1:15 p.m. March 5 at Bradshaw Cemetery, Arabia, Ohio. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
MAXINE MCCOMAS SLACK, 83, of South Point, Ohio, widow of Harry Slack III, died March 2 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
TAMARA SUE SMURR, 61, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, daughter of Don Jenkins of Kitts Hill and Gail O'Neill Culp of Gahanna, Ohio, died Feb. 27 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She retired from the State of Ohio Treasury Department. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 4 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Mamre Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. www.tracybrammerfh.com.