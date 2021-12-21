The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
SANDRA KAYE BARBOUR, 78 of Huntington died Dec. 19. A memorial reception will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 23 at Beard Mortuary. She retired from the Cabell County Board of Education. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Huntington City Mission. www.beardmortuary.com.
LOIS J. BLAKE, 77, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Dec. 20 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. She was the owner of Blake’s Antiques on 14th Street, Huntington, and Blake’s Market on Rt. 775. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Dec. 23, Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
NORMA CAREY CARROLL, 93, of Huntington, died Dec. 20 in Woodlands Retirement Community. Private graveside services will be held at Spring Hill Cemetery. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
SHARON LEE REED FRANCE, 83 of Apple Grove, W.Va., died Dec. 17 in Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was a retired Executive Assistant with the Marshall Medical School, working with the Human Gift Registry. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Dec. 23 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be hour prior to services. www.hensonandkitchen.com
BARRY JAMES JEFFERS, 61, of Ona, son of Herman G. Jeffers Sr., died Dec. 18 in Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. He worked in retail stores as a laborer. Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. Dec. 23 at Branchland Cemetery. Friends may gather after 12:30 at the cemetery. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
JOHN DAVID MANN, 66 of Huntington, widower of Kathryn Elizabeth West Mann, died Dec. 20 in Select Specialty Hospital, Weirton, W.Va. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
CONNIE SUE DILLON MEADE, 66, of Huntington, mother of Brandi Runyon, died Dec. 20 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to help offset funeral expenses. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
JUDY MAE MILLS, 77, of Ironton, widow of Walter Mills, died Dec. 18 in Bridgeport Advanced Rehabilitation Center. There will be a memorial service held at a later date. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
REBECCA PEYTON, 58, of Huntington, wife of Thomas Peyton, died Dec. 18 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 28 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial following in Docks Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
MIKE ROBINSON, 72, of Milton died Dec. 19 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is in charge of arrangements.
GEORGE SALYERS, 103, of Ironton, widower of Beatrice King Salyers, died Dec. 20 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He was a coal miner and a grounds keeper at the Ironton Country Club. Funeral service will be1 p.m. Dec. 23 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneral home.net.
VIVIAN ELAINE THOMPSON, 50, of Ashland, died Dec. 18 at home. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse at Wurtland Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. A celebration of life will begin at 1 p.m. Dec. 23 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel, Ashland, Visitation will be one hour before service. Services by the Nurses Honor Guard of the River Cities will be held at 12:30 p.m. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
DONNA FAY WATTS, 82 of Huntington died Dec. 8. No service is scheduled. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
LORI ANN WELLS, 59, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, wife of Dave Wells, died Dec. 13 in The Ohio State University Cancer Center. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
THOMAS WOODRUM, 60, of Wayne, husband of Sarah Woodrum, died Dec. 20. There will be no services. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, is in charge of arrangements.
MARY LYNN LONG POWELL WOOTEN, “Bunny” of Barboursville, wife of Larry Wooten, died Dec. 19 in Ashland. She was a Kindergarten teacher at Milton Elementary. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Dec. 23, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.