JUNIOR ASTER ADKINS, 82, of Ranger, W.Va., died June 17. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 24 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will follow in Sanders Cemetery Ranger, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to service on Thursday with CDC guidelines of social distancing and wearing a mask encouraged www.handleyfh.com.
JEREMY BAILEY, 42, of Kenova, grandson of Lindsey and Barbara Queen with whom he resided, died June 16 at home. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. June 24 Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is assisting the family with arrangements.
BRENDA CAROL BROWN, 60, of South Point, Ohio, died June 21. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
VERNON “RICK” BROWNING, 72, of Huntington died June 21 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 24 at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary, with visitation from noon until service time. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
VIRGIL KLINE CARROLL, 99, of Ona died June 20 at home. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting family with services at White Chapel Memorial Gardens at 2 p.m. June 25. A celebration of life will be held at Milton United Methodist Church, 1007 Church St., Milton, at 4 p.m. The family requests in lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Huntington, Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709 or a charity of your choice. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ROBERT EUGENE COLLINS, 75, of Ona died June 19 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. June 24 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
TROY E. COLUMBIA, 80 of Delbarton, W.Va., widower of Emogene Columbia, died June 19 at home. He was owner of Columbo’s Pizza, Laundry Mat, Video Store, Carry Out and the Can Top. Funeral service at 11 a.m. June 23 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Mahon Cemetery, ragland, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
LAURA CULLOP, 93, of Forest Hills, Ky., widow of Jack L. Cullop, died June 21 in Pikeville Medical Center. Funeral service at 11 a.m. June 25 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. June 24 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
ELBA GORDON FERGUSON JR., 70, of East Lynn, died June 21 in Wayne Nursing and Rehab. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. June 26 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. A private graveside service will be conducted for the family at Four Oaks Cemetery.
JOHN ROY HAMILTON “J.R.”, 81, of Kenova died June 17 in Temple, Texas. He was a member of Laborer’s International Union of North America, 543 Local Union. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. June 24 at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova, followed by a graveside service at 10:30 a.m. at Riggs Family Cemetery, Prichard. www.rollinsfh.com.
SHERRY HARDESTY, 60, of Huntington, wife of William Hardesty, died June 15. No services are scheduled. Tri-State Cremation Society, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements.
LISA KAY HARRINGTON, 60, of Huntington died June 14. No services are scheduled. Tri-State Cremation Society, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements.
HELEN MARIE HERRNECKAR, 92, of Ashland, widow of Jack Carlisle and John Herrneckar, died June 21 in Heritage Center, Huntington. She retired from the dietary department of King’s Daughters Medical Center. There will be a graveside service at 1:30 p.m. June 24 at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens, Ashland. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. June 24 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
LESTA FRANCIS LITTLEJOHN, 75, of Ironton, widow of Ray E. Littlejohn, died June 20 at home. She was a child care provider for the Lawrence County Welfare Department. Funeral service will be at a later date. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JAN LOOMIS, 61, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died June 21 in The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. June 24 at Henderson (W.Va.) Church of Christ; burial following in Mount Zion Cemetery, Leon, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 23 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.
SWANEE MAE MAYNARD, 82 of Laurel Creek, W.Va., widow of John Paul Maynard, died June 19 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. June 23 at Victory Christian Center, Lenore, W.Va. Burial will follow in Lenore Memorial Gardens. Visitation 6 p.m. June 22 at the church In lieu of flowers donation can be made to the Chafin Funeral Home.
GLORIA JEAN McCALLISTER, 86, of Salt Rock died June 21 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice. There will be a graveside service at 10 a.m. June 24, 2021, at Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. www.handleyfh.com. McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, is in charge of arrangements.
JOYCE ANN MORGAN, 77, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of McClellan Morgan Sr., died June 19 at home. She was a homemaker. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
FRANKIE PAULINE NEWMAN, 94, of Prichard died June 21 at home. She retired from the Wayne County Board of Education. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. June 24 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in the Newman Hatten Cemetery, Prichard. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Wayne County Gideon’s International, PO Box 11, Lavalette, WV 25535 www.regerfh.com.
HIRAM JACKSON PREECE, 89, of Delbarton, W.Va., died June 19. No services are scheduled. Tri-State Cremation Society, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements.
VIRGINIA REYNOLDS, 81, of Salt Rock died June 19. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. June 25 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
BRENDA LUE ROSS, 70, of Ironton, widow of Lester Ross, died June 18 St. Mary's Medical Center, Ironton. She was a camp host for Vesuvius Camp Ground (Wayne National Park). Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 25 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
LORI SITES, 58, of Ironton died June 22 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
BARBARA ANN THOMPSON-HAIRSTON of Winter Park, Florida, widow of Nelson Edward Hairston, died June 14. She retired from Rice University Fondren Library. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Saint Philip Presbyterian Church, 4807 San Felipe Rd., Houston TX 77056. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is assisting the family with graveside services, which will be 2 p.m. June 25 at Franklin Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. www.klingelcarpenter.com
PATRICIA S. WHITT, 63, of Proctorville, Ohio, died June 21 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BRANDON PRESTON WILLIAMS, 33, of Barboursville, father of Roman Preston Williams, died June 19. Services are reserved for immediate family and by invitation only. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.