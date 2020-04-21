The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
KREGG ALLEN ADKINS, 46, of Branchland, W.Va., son of Irvin Adkins of Branchland and Gretta Gillispie of Milton, died April 21. All services will be private. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville is assisting the family. www.timeformemory.com.com/wallace.
HERBERT JOSEPH ALLEY, 87, of Ceredo died April 20 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. www.rollinsfh.com.
GEORGE RANDALL BAXTER, 58 of Switzer, W.Va., died April 16. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. April 21 at Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va. Due to public health mandates, there will a limit of 10 visitors in the funeral home at any time.
GENE BIAS, 79, of South Point, Ohio, died April 19 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. A private family graveside service will be held at the South Family Cemetery. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.slackandwallace.com.
LuANNE CLINTON BURGBACHER, 59, of Ironton, mother of Shawn Burgbacher of Ironton, died April 18 in Southern Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth, Ohio. She was a homemaker. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. April 23, Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. There is no public visitation. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
KAY E. CHACOS, 83, of South Point, Ohio, widow of James Chacos, died April 21 in Heartland of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
TAMMY LEE DAMRON, 60, of South Point, Ohio, wife of Lloyd Damron, died April 18. Service will be April 23 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. However due to current public health concerns and guidelines, visitation is by invitation only. The burial will follow at Burlington Greenlawn Cemetery, South Point, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BOBBY RAY ELLIS, 87, formerly of Chesapeake, Ohio, died April 21 in Heritage Center, Huntington, W.Va. He retired from Kerr Glass Co. Due to the current public health concerns and restriction, there will be a private graveside service for the immediate family and burial in Langdon Cemetery, Getaway, Ohio. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Hospice of Huntington. www.slackandwallace.com.
BRIAN SCOTT ELSWICK, 56, of Worthington, Ky., husband of Patti Elswick, died April 20 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was the environmental health director of the Lawrence County Ohio Health Department and as registered sanitation at the Ashland Boyd Health Department and Cabell Huntington Health Department. Services will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
STEVEN LEE FERGUSON, 41, of Wayne, father of Leanna Ferguson, Noah Bruce Ferguson, Chelsie Chaney and Nicholas Chaney, both of Genoa, died April 18 at East Lynn. Graveside service 1 p.m. April 24, Johnson Cemetery, Dunlow. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne is in charge of arrangements.
CYNTHIA LEE HARDMAN, 72, of Ceredo, died April 20. There will be no services. Wallace Funeral Home is seeking assistance in locating family members. If you are a relative or have information regarding family contacts, please contact Wallace Funeral Home at either wallacebfh@frontier.com or (304) 736-3431.
JOHN H. HILBERT, 91, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died April 19 at home. There will be a graveside service 11 a.m. April 23, Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant. There is no public visitation. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
HERSHELL JACOBS, 72, of Pippa Passes, Ky., brother of Ralph Jacobs, died April 19 at home. Due to public health concerns, all services will be private for the family. Burial in Hershell Jacobs Cemetery, Pippa Passes, Ky. Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Hindman, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com.
JOAN MAYNARD, 69, of Coal Grove, Ohio, wife of John Maynard, died April 21 in River Run Health Care of Coal Grove, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
ERMA LEE NAPIER McCLELLAN, 90, of Wayne, widow of Glenn Johnson McClellan, died April 17. Private graveside services will be held at Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
WALTER RAYMOND MITCHELL, 39, of Genoa, W.Va., died April 18. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. April 22 at the Jones Cemetery. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
DR. SALLIE CATHERINE PLYMALE, 91, of Ceredo, widow of Shearl Plymale, died April 20 at home. She was an educator with the Wayne County School System, Marshall Laboratory School and Marshall University. Visitation will be private for the family. Funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. April 24, and may viewed live on the Reger Funeral Home website, www.regerfh.com. Burial will follow in Crescent Hill Cemetery, Ceredo. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
LETHA ROBERTSON, 98, of Wayne, died April 19 at the Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Private funeral services will be held for the family on April 22. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
ROY LEE RUGGLES JR., 44, of South Point, Ohio, died April 20 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
WILMA JANE WILLIAMS, 90, of Proctorville, Ohio, died April 21. Private services will be held with burial at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
ALICE ELIZABETH WILSON, 82, of Milton, died April 19 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Private family graveside services will be conducted Thursday at the Keaton Cemetery, Milton. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, in charge of arrangements.