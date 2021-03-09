The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DR. DORIS H. ALLEN, 93, of Harrisonburg, Va., formerly Huntington, died March 4 in Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community. A Homegoing Celebration will be held on March 13. A public visitation at John Wesley United Methodist Church will be at 11:30 a.m. at 445 Sterling Street, followed by interment at Newtown Cemetery at 2 p.m. Face coverings and social distancing required. Memorial contributions can be sent to Dr. Doris H. Allen, P.O. Box 814, Harrisonburg, VA 22803-0814. Flowers may be sent to Kyger Funeral Home (Harrisonburg), 3173 Spotswood Trail, Harrisonburg, Virginia 22801. www.kygers.com.
JOHN LINDSEY BELVILLE, 60 of The Plains, Ohio, father of Lindsey Vanoster of Marietta, Ohio, died Feb. 25. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. March 12 at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Donations are suggested to your local animal shelter. Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.tracybrammerfh.net.
JOHN LEE BURKE, 56, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died March 7 in Pleasant Valley Hospital. There will be no public service. Burial will be at a later date. Wilcoxen Funeral home, Point Pleasant, is in charge of arrangements.
MARY CHRISTIAN, 42, of Vanceburg, Ky., died March 3 in Southern Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth, Ohio. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. March 11 at Christian Family Cemetery. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
SALLY TRUBY CLICK, 93, of Ironton, widow of john Robert Click, died Jan. 21 at home. She and her husband were owners and operators of Tri-State Nursery. Graveside service will be noon March 13 at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.tracybrammerfh.net.
ARTHUR FREDERICK CONLEY, 84, of Ironton, widower of Wanda Faye Meadows Conley, died March 8 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He retired from the city of Coal Grove, Ohio, as a truck driver. Graveside service will be noon March 10, at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
REX DAVID CUPP, 42, of Milton, son of Rex Allen and Sheila Brotherton Cupp of Fraziers Bottom, W.Va., died Feb. 28 in Pleasant Valley Hospital, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. There will be a Celebration of Life visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. March 11 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. If attending please wear facial coving and honor social distancing. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JAMES LONNIE DICKERSON, 62, of Wayne, son of James Thomas and Rosalee Maynard Dickerson, died March 7 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He retired from the WV Division of Forestry as a Forest Ranger. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. March 12, at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; burial following in Maynard Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing required.
PATRICIA FRILEY, 65, of Ironton, wife of Charles Friley, died March 5 at home. She had been a bartender at the VFW. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 10, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation is two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
HATTIE ERNESTINE BERRY HAYES, 93, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Donald Hayes, died March 7 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. March 12 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Donations may be made to Rockwood Baptist Church in Chesapeake, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JERMON SCOTT JACKSON, 45, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Ironton, son of Michele and George Jackson, died Feb. 26. There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. March 13 at Ironton Tanks Memorial Stadium. Gates open to the public at 12:30 p.m. Private burial at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JERRY MAR McCOY, 85, of Hardy, Ky., widower of Hazel Dotson McCoy, died March 1 in United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, W.Va. He was a retired coal miner. Memorial service at 1 p.m. March 13, at Woodman Community Church, Woodman, Ky. Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.hatfieldsfc.com.
MILFORD M. MOWREY, 94, of Minerva, Ohio, formerly of Mason, W.Va., died Nov. 7, 2020. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. March 13 at Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant, W.Va., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
LOIS HENSLEY MULLINS, 76, of Mill Creek, W.Va., wife of Archie Mullins, died March 7 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Funeral service at 1 p.m. March 11, Akers-James Funeral Home, Logan, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Chapmanville, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service. www.jamesfh.com.
BETTY NEWMAN, 81, formerly of Ironton, had private family services at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, assisted with arrangements. www.schneiderhallfunralhome.com.
LOIS “LEIGH” KAUTZ OLSON, 62, of Barboursville died March 7. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. March 11, at the Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 12 at the funeral home. Funeral and graveside services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington, Inc. www.hospiceofhuntington.org or The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation www.themmrf.org.
ERMA FRANCES PRITT, 86, of Milton, widow of Orville G. Pritt, died March 8. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. March 13 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Sycamore Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
WILLIAM QUEEN, 67, of Dearborn Heights, Mich., husband of Donna Marie Queen, died March 6 in St. Mary’s Hospital, Livonia, Mich. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. March 11, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; burial following in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation will be one hour before service. Masks and social distancing will be required.
RICHARD CHARLES RANSBOTTOM, 65, of Wurtland, Ky., husband of Cindy K. Barber Ransbottom, died March 6 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was a retired CSX Locomotive Engineer. There will be a celebration of life at 6 p.m. March 11 at Bridges Christian Church, with service and dinner following in The Warehouse. Donations are suggested to AARF, PO Box 2061, Ashland KY 41105 or at paypal@aarfky. Steen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
ANNA LEE MILLER RICE, 89, of Coal Grove, Ohio, wife of Vincent Rice, died March 8 in harbor Healthcare, Ironton. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 13 at Ice Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Ironton; burial in Ice Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. Arrangements at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
LIBBY RUTH ROY, 58, of Huntington died March 6 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral will be conducted at 1 p.m. March 11 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
SANDRA GAIL “LORENE” SALMONS, 73, of East Lynn, widow of James T. Salmons, died March 6. Private graveside service will be at Wayne Cemetery. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements. Donations are suggested to Hospice of Huntington.
NANCY LOU SIAS, 73, of South Point, Ohio, sister of Ercel Sias Jr., died March 7 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. There will be a private graveside service at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com. Donations are suggested to Little Victories Animal Rescue, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House.
JOYCE CAROL SIMPKINS, 74, of Kenova died March 8 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Private family memorial will take place at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CURTIS JUNIOR SMITH, 72, of Milton, died March 8. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. March 11 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
FOSTER DEAN “BOB” WEBB, 84, of Williamson, W.Va., husband of Anna Louise Lloyd Webb, died March 2 at home. He was a retired N&W Railroad engineer. Funeral service at 7 p.m. March 5 at Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky.; friends may gather one hour before service. www.hatfieldsfc.com.
LOIS IRENE WORKMAN, 70, of Meador, W.Va., mother of Randy Michalski and Charlene Hayes, died Feb. 15 in Huntington, where she was residing. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. April 3 at Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky. Masks and social distancing are required. www.hatfieldsfc.com.