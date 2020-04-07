The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
WILLIAM ALLEN ADKINS, 56, of South Point, Ohio, died April 1 at home. He was an auto body instructor at Collins Career Center. There will be no service at this time. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, is in charge of arrangements. www.slackandwallace.com.
MARY FRANCES CHILDERS, 92, of Huntington died April 5 in The Woodlands Healthcare. Services are being handled by Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. There will be a memorial service at a later date at The Woodland Retirement Community.
CARL LYNN CLARK, 75, of Gallipolis, Ohio, husband of Judith Bomgardner Clark, died April 6 at home. He retired from the AEP Mountaineer Power Plant. Due to current health concerns, there will be a celebration of life at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Holzer Hospice, Gallipolis in Lights or the Gallia County Fair Relocation. Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, is in charge of arrangements. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
BEVERLY MARIE EDWARDS, 86, of Ona died April 2. A private graveside service will be conducted at Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
JAMES WILLIAM “JB” FAIRCHILD of Russell, Ky., husband of Marty Gleichauf Fairchild, died April 6 at home. He retired from General Telephone and Electrics. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Greenup County Humane Society in JB’s memory. Arrangements by Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
JOHN PAUL FREEMAN, 84 of Barboursville, died April 6, 2020, at Paramount Senior Living, Ona. He was a retired Vice President of Huntington Federal Bank. Private graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. April 9 at Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be streamed live from noon until 12:45 p.m. , April 9, at www.facebook.com/hensonandkitchen. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. An online video tribute, condolences and memories may be viewed and shared with the family at www.hensonandkitchen.com.
CAROLYN REJINA GARRETT, 60, of Huntington, wife of Mannie Garrett, died April 6 at home. Due to current public health concerns, services will be limited to immediate family. Service will be livestreamed at the Chapman’s Mortuary and Crematory Facebook page at 2 p.m. April 10. www.chapmans-mortuqry.com.
LINDA C. HEDRICK, formerly of Ironton, died April 4. A graveside service for the family will be April 9 at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Heart Association, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Boyd County Animal Shelter, First United Methodist Church of Catlettsburg or the charity of your choice. Neal-Kilgore and Collier Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com.
ROBERT F. HODGE II, 46, of Richmond, Va., formerly of Lavalette, husband of Vanessa Cabra Hodge, died April 7. Arrangements are incomplete at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
MICHAEL DEAN McKINNEY, 55, of Hurricane, W.Va., died April 4. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
NICOLA F. MORABITO, 96, of Huntington, widower of Theresa Maria Lobaldo Morabito, died April 6 at home. He was the retired owner of Midway Barber Shop. There will be a memorial at a later time. Arrangements are at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary.
SUE C. SCHWARTZ, 97, of Huntington, widow of George Frederick Schwartz, died April 5 in Madison Park. She was a retired bookkeeper and secretary with Appalachian Power and St. Mary’s Hospital. Private services will be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Barboursville. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JACK HOWARD SEXTON, 62, of South Point, Ohio, died April 7 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CLIFFORD RAY THOMPSON, 92, of Fort Gay, widower of Sylvia Johnson Thompson, died April 6 in JJ Jordan Rehab Center, Louisa, Ky. He retired from Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Private funeral service will be conducted at Thompson Family Cemetery, Fort Gay. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
HELEN MARIE THOMPSON, 76, of Coal Grove, Ohio, widow of Donald R. Thompson, died April 6 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She was a retired LPN from Lawrence County General Hospital. Graveside service will be at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
ALBERT LANDO WIB WALDEN, 95, of Hamlin, W.Va., husband of Betty Brown Walden, died April 6. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. April 8, Miller Cemetery, Sweetland, W.Va. Memorial donations may be made to Hamlin United Methodist Church, PO Box 74, Hamlin, WV 25523. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arangements.
FRANCIS LEE WALLACE, 78, of Grayson, Ky., husband of Mollie Hall Wallace, died April 6 in Cornerstone Hospital in Huntington. He was a meatcutter with IGA and Save-a-lot grocery stores. Private graveside services will be at the Bellew Family Cemetery, Rob Lockhart minister. Services under the direction of the Sparks Funeral Home in Grayson. www.sparksfh.com.
HERBY LEE WEBB, 69, of Pickerington, Ohio, formerly Huntington, died April 4 at home. He was a retired supervisor from Roose Construction Co. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date with the time and location to be announced. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pickerington Church of Christ, 9645 Stoudertown Rd. NW, Pickerington, OH 43147. www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements by Schoedinger East Chapel, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, Ohio.