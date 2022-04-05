The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CHARLES ERNEST ADAMS, 88, of Ashland, died April 2 in Ashland Community Hospice. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. April 7 at Golden Oaks Memorial Park, Ashland. Beard Mortuary, Huntington, is directing arrangements. www.beardmortuary.com.
LARRY EDMUND BIAS, 61, of Wayne died April 3. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. April 9 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Burial will be in Bowen Cemetery. Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. April 8 at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
LESLIE ALAN CARVER, 73, of Flatwoods, Ky., widower of Polly Sue Smith Carver, died April 4 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was a machinist at Armco Steel and an accountant for Light Express trucking company. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. April 7 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Entombment following in Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. April 6 at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
PATRICIA ANN CASKEY, 77, of Ashland, widow of Ronald Caskey, died April 3 in Kings Daughters Medical Center. She had worked with the Division of Marine Fisheries in Massachusetts. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. April 8 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Entombment will be at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
LUCENDIA “CINDY” MARIAN CONLEY, 71, of Russell, Ky., mother of Chris Conley of Ashland and Katherine Goodwin of Whipple, Ohio, died April 3. She was a teacher at Crabbe Elementary School. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. April 9 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; burial following in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be directed to Shelter of Hope, 2944 Winchester Ave., Ashland, KY 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com
CLIFTON LAMAR COOK, 89, of Kiahsville husband of Maxine Cook, died March 31. He retired from General Motors. There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. April 9 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne.
LARRY HASKEL MEADOWS, 77, of Proctorville, Ohio, died April 4. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
IRVIN ALLEN PINGLEY, 82, of Culloden died March 30 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Celebration of a life 1 p.m. April 9 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will take place in White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Barboursville. Visitation two hours before service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
PEGGY SUE PRESLEY, 72, of Huntington, widow of Sherman Presley, died April 2. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. April 7 at Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville; burial following in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ERNEST CALVIN RICHARDSON III, 45, of Huntington, son of Jackie Richardson and Ernest C. Richardson Jr., died March 23 at home. There will be no services at this time. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
WALTER ROBERT SANSOM, 92, of Barboursville, husband of Marion M. Sansom, died April 4 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Rollins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
GARY L. TOWNSEND, 83, of Ironton, husband of Nancy Carol Townsend, died April 4 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He retired from Dow Chemical as a shift coordinator. Honoring his wishes, there will be no service. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.