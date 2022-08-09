The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BILLY G. ADAMS, 86, of Barboursville, died Aug. 5 at home. He was a retired educator and administrator. Private burial was held at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
BRENDA GAY SOWARDS ADKINS, 55, of Huntington died Aug. 2. There will be a memorial service at noon Aug. 13 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in Blue Sulphur Cemetery, Ona. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CATHY ANN BELCHER, 64, of Hamlin, W.Va., companion of Elvis Lambert of Hamlin, died Aug. 7. Funeral service will be at noon Aug. 14 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will follow in Monroe Sloan Cemetery, West Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
TRACY ANN BROWNING, 24, of Huntington died Aug. 6 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
JEFFREY COLLINS, 72 of Logan, W.Va., husband of Yuon “Yu” Collins, died Aug. 3 in CAMC Memorial Division in Charleston. He was a retired coal miner. Funeral service at noon Aug. 13 at St. Phillips Missionary Baptist Church, Cora, W.Va. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service. Arrangements are being directed by Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va.
SHANE ELLIS, 46, of Blair, W.Va., formerly of Lundale, W.Va., father of Breanna Ellis of Accoville, W.Va., and Michael Ellis in the US military, died Aug. 7 in CAMC Memorial Division in Charleston. He was a coal miner. Friends and family gather from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 11 at Becco (W.Va.) United Baptist Church. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are directed by Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.
JOHN CHARLES FRENCH JR., 40, of South Point, Ohio, father of Phoenix French, died Aug. 6 at home. He was a carpenter. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, assisted the family with arrangements. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
MARY ANN HENSON LOWE, 81, of Huntington, died Aug. 1 at her daughter’s home. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Aug. 12 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 11 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. The funeral service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.comchapmansmortuaryandcrematory.
GARY BURL MILLER, 75, of Chapmanville, W.Va., father of Kevin Miller of Chapmanville and Dena McAvoy of Robards, Ky., died Aug. 6 in Logan Regional Medical Center. He was a retried coal miner and park services maintenance worker. Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Aug. 11 at Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 10 at Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville, W.Va. Donations are suggested to a charity of your choice.
JODIE ANNE MILLER, 62, of Milton, died Aug. 8. Arrangements are incomplete at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville.
CHARLES ALLEN NANCE, 89, of Ironton, husband of Virgileen Swartzwelder Nance, died Aug. 4 in King's Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 12 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Leatherwood Cemetery, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service funeral home. The family requests that mask be worn. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
NELLIE JANE SMITH, 79, of Ona died Aug. 6 in Huntington Health and Rehab Center. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 11 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Neal Cemetery, Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
PETER DOMNICK TRISKA, 68, of Huntington, husband of Colleen Murphy Triska, died Aug 7. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
KATHI DAWN WAUGH, 60, of Crown City, Ohio, died Aug. 5. There will be a graveside service at 3 p.m. Aug. 12 at Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Arrangements directed by Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
