The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ALTA MAE BALL, 96 of Huntington, widow of Joseph David Ball, died Nov. 27 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She retired from Owens-Illinois Glass Company. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Dec. 3 at Buffalo Valley Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Docks Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements www.regerfh.com.
LINDA SUE BLOOMFIELD, 71, of Pedro, Ohio, widow of Meredith Bloomfield, died Nov. 24 at home. Funeral service will be noon Dec. 4 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
JONLEE PAUL BOGGS, 37, of Kenova, son of Sherry Patterson Nance of South Point, Ohio, died Nov. 27, Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, is assisting his family with arrangements.
EVERETT “EUGENE” BROWN, 66, of Ironton, husband of Alice Ann Brown, died Nov. 26 in Venice (Fla.) Regional Hospital. He retired from Dow Chemical. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Sharon Baptist Church Building Fund, 2010 S Fifth St., Ironton 45638. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
ROBERT “JOHN” DAVID BROWN, 71, of Ironton, husband of Hope Ann Weatherholt Brown, died Nov. 21 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting his family with arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
MICHAEL B. BRYANT, 65, OF Gallipolis, Ohio, husband of Polly Bryant, died Nov. 29 at home. He was a retired truck driver. Due to public health concerns and at his request, there will be no service at this time. There will be a family memorial at a later date. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
LISA GAYE McCOMAS ELLIS, 61, of Accoville, W.Va., widow of Charles William Ellis Jr., died Nov. 29. Funeral service 1 p.m. Dec. 4 at Man (W.Va.) Church of the Nazarene; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
JAMES WILLIAM ESTEP, 63, of Huntington,companion of Misty McComas, died Nov. 28. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Dec. 3 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Everett Adkins Cemetery, East Lynn. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JAMES EDWARD FARLEY, 68, of Louisa, Ky., died Nov. 28 in Highlands Regional Medical Center, Prestonsburg, Ky. Funeral services will be conducted at 5 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Ceredo Church of Christ. www.regerfh.com. Distancing protocol and masks will be required.
JAMES RANDLOPH GATES, 75, of Willow Wood, Ohio, husband of Linda Kay Morrison Gates, died Nov. 29 at home. He retired from Armco Steel. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 2 at Aid Cemetery. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
DANNY LEE HAYNES, 60, of Prenter, W.Va., fiancé of Sandra Kay Runion, died Nov. 29 in CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston, W.Va. Graveside service 1 p.m. Dec. 7, Williams Mountain Cemetery, Boone County, W.Va. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
NORMAN GAIL HENDERSON JR., 58, of Lesage, husband of Kelley Conrad Henderson, died Dec. 1 at home. He was a transportation worker for the WV Division of Highways. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Dec. 3 at White Chapel Mausoleum, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Thursday at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.
RUSSELL EDWARD JENKINS, 90, of Catlettsburg, Ky., husband of Judy Jenkins, died Dec. 1 in Elliott Nursing and Rehab, Sandy Hook, Ky. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 2 at Sugar Creek Cemetery, Ironton. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
CHARLES RODNEY JOHNSON, 83, of Albany, N.Y., formerly Ironton, widower of Reva Jean Grubb Johnson, died Nov. 22 in New York. He retired as an Outdoor Recreation Planner at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 3, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
RICHARD LAKE, 72, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Judy Lake, died Nov. 27 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He worked for Barney Williams Company, Ashland, Ky. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Dec. 3, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 2 at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
GLADYS ILENE BURNS LEWIS, 75, of Ironton, widow of Thomas Lewis, died Nov. 26 in Ashland Community Hospice. Funeral service 1 p.m. Dec. 1, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Hanging Rock Cemetery. Visitation one hour before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
GEORGE FREDERICK McDANIELS, 54, of Huntington, father of Brandi McDaniels and George F. McDaniels II, died Nov. 12 at home. He was a machinist. There will be no services at this time. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.
SHARRON JACK OWENS, 79, formerly of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Paul Owens, died Nov. 27 in Otterbein Nursing Home, Lebanon, Ohio. At her request, there will be no service. A celebration of life will be held at a late date. Donations are suggested to Finley Chapel U.M. Church, PO Box 372, Proctorville, 45669. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BRIAN KEITH ROSS, 59, of Huntington, died Nov. 29. He was formerly employed by the DAV. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Dec. 3 at Beard Mortuary. The service will be livestreamed at Beard Mortuary Facebook live. Burial will follow in Dock’s Creek Cemetery. Visitation one hour before service. www.beardmortuary.com.
ROSETTA ANN WARREN SIMPSON, 53, of McDermott, Ohio, widow of Robert Guss Simpson, died Nov. 28. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is assisting her family with arrangements.
RAYMOND LEE "BUTCH" STEWART, 71, of Longs, S.C., formerly of Salt Rock, died Nov. 27, 2020. Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Dec. 3 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East, Grayson, Ky. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 2 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timememory.com/wallace.
DENNIS RAY STROUD, 45, of Lenore, W.Va., son of Russell Catron of Lenore, died Nov. 28. Funeral service 1 p.m. Dec. 3, Laurel Creek Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Hodge Cemetery, Naugatuck, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service. Distancing protocol and masks will be required. Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
STEPHEN ANDREW THOMPSON, 72, of Rush, Ky., widower of Lacy Thompson, died Nov. 29 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was a retired electrician from Armco Steel. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Donations are suggested to House of Grace Recovery or Food Pantry, 2413 Greenup Ave., Ashland 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
EMMA TOWNSON died Nov. 22 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Her last known place of residence was Huntington Health and Rehab. Chapman’s Mortuary is trying to locate any family that may be able to assist in filing documentation and disposition. Please call Chapman’s at 304-523-9424 with any information.
JEWELL RAYE FITZPATRICK WEBB, 85, of Huntington, widow of Bob Webb, died Nov. 30 in Teays Valley Center. She was a retired LPN with St. Mary’s Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington.